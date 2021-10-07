Broken Hearts teasers for November 2021: Ahana’s in-laws suspect her intentions

In the Broken Hearts teasers for November 2021, Anant's family doubts whether his marriage with Ahana was the right decision. Why do they believe Ahana married him because of his wealth? Her mother's character is the reason Anant's family are pessimistic about their marriage. The teasers unveil more about their love story.

Broken Hearts' Indian name is Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara. It is a remake of a Turkish TV series called Aşk-ı Memnu. The series is about Ahana finding love in Anant after her father's death. The widow is 20 years older than her and was her later father's best friend. Ahana hates her mum, Liala, because her greediness and unfaithfulness led to his death.

Broken Hearts teasers for November 2021

In the November episodes of Broken Hearts, Rehan is at the forefront in opposing Anant's marriage. He even moves out of the house when Anant demands he respects his wife. Later, Mahendra tells Ahana a shocking secret about Rehan. Read on for more updates on the Broken Hearts Indian series.

Monday, 1st November 2021

Episode 25

A lavish party takes place after Ahana and Anant's private wedding.

Episode 26

Anant is upset when Mahendra claims Ahana married him for money.

Tuesday, 2nd November 2021

Episode 27

Saloni apologizes to Anant on Mahendra's behalf after Tarun tells her about the prenup. The family then performs the post-wedding rituals.

Episode 28

Reema spots Rehan staring at the bride during the Mathur family photoshoot. Later, Anant is disappointed in Rehan for doubting Ahana's intentions.

Wednesday, 3rd November 2021

Episode 29

Roshni hates Ahana's kitchen transformation ideas. She later discovers Kavita accuses Karan of stealing Laila's earrings.

Episode 30

Ahana also learns about the lost earrings. Later, Mahendra tells her a dark secret about Rehan.

Thursday, 4th November 2021

Episode 31

After Mahendra humiliates Tarun, Laila urges him to fight for his share of the property. Will Tarun follow her advice?

Episode 32

Ahana hates Rehan when she discovers he told Ananth that she married him to snatch his wealth.

Friday, 5th November 2021

Episode 33

Anant defends Ahana in front of Rehan, who later moves out of the house because Anant has scolded him.

Episode 34

Aarav and Roshni request Ahana to help them bring Rehan back home. Roshni later misunderstands Ahana's decision.

Saturday, 6th November 2021

Episode 35

Rehan swears to get back at the person who attempted to ruin Anant's wedding.

Episode 36

Roshni blames Ahana when her honeymoon trip clashes with her birthday. Will the couple abandon Roshni's birthday? Meanwhile, Rehan inquires about Ahana's intentions from Shelly.

Sunday, 7th November 2021

Episode 37

Anant and his wife travel to the Maldives for a honeymoon vacation. They meet an astrologer who foretells a bleak future for Ahana.

Episode 38

Roshni meets a mysterious man while Rehan promises to expose Ahana. Meanwhile, the newlyweds are having the best moment of their lives.

Mahendra

Mahendra's son, Tarun, wants to marry Laila's second daughter, Saloni. However, Mahendra is against the marriage because he knows Laila's greedy character. He also attacks Ahana at the wedding by claiming she is a gold digger. Meanwhile, Laila convinces Tarun to pressure his father to give him his inheritance.

Anant

Rehan's father is Anant's friend, while Roshni is Anant's daughter. Roshni is upset when her father goes on a honeymoon trip with Ahana instead of throwing her a birthday party. Rehan is in love with Ahana but tries to stay away from her. He should treat her like a stepmother.

Rehan

He will discover that Ahana married Anant to spite her mother. Laila is upset because she had a wealthy man in mind for her to marry. Ahana will be in love with Anant by the time Rehan tells him the truth. However, the revelation will shatter Anant and even threaten to ruin his marriage.

Would you like to watch Broken Hearts on StarLife? Tune in to DStv channel 167, StarSat channel 550, Zuku channel 320, Azam channel 163, and Openview channel 110. StarLife TV is available on DStv Family and higher packages. Broken Hearts teasers for November 2021 could not exhaust all the juicy details.

