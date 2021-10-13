Deontay Wilder will not be allowed into the boxing ring until April next year after he was battered by Tyson Fury

The Bronze Bomber has been handed a six-month ban according to a statement by the Nevada State Athletic Commission

Wilder suffered broken finger, knuckle and injury to his face as he was immediately rushed to the hospital after the fight

Latest reports have it that sensational boxer Deontay Wilder has been suspended for six months after his brutal battering during his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury, Express reports.

The Gypsy King pummeled the Bronze Bomber in an intense clash last Saturday, before Wilder was knocked out in Round 11 of the WBC world heavyweight fight.

Wilder was immediately taken to the hospital after the fight and it was gathered that he was later released with a broken right hand.

Deontay Wilder has been handed a 6-month ban. Photo: Al Bello

Source: Getty Images

SunSport are reporting that the American has now been banned from returning into the boxing ring until next year April.

Wilder dropped to the canvass three times on the night and was taken straight to the hospital for scans on his hands and head.

Reports also say that the 35-year-old broke a finger, as well as his knuckle while punching Fury, as he also suffered facial cuts.

According to a statement by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Wilder would not be allowed to fight professionally until April 8.

It finally put an end to an epic trilogy of fights over three years, with none of them disappointing fans.

Fury heads straight to night club after defeating Wilder

Meanwhile, he Gypsy King celebrated his epic win over Deontay Wilder in style as he was spotted at a night club hours after victory over the Bronze Bomber.

Following the intense battle which saw Fury retain his WBA title, fans would have expected the Briton to return to his hotel room to relax.

But the 33-year-old was spotted without a top as he was in the spotlight at the Hakkasan nightclub, next to the MGM Grand where he defeated Wilder.

The clip was shared on social media by his wife who added a caption 'work hard, play hard'.

Source: Briefly.co.za