Bonang Matheba's house and cars 2022: pictures and price

Bonang Matheba is a famous South African radio presenter, businesswoman, and television show host. She is known for her flamboyant lifestyle, which she portrays on social media. She has shown snippets of her home. As a result, fans want to know more about Bonang Matheba's house and the cars she drives.

The media personality posing for pictures inside her house and on the patio. Photo: @bonang_m (modified by author)

Radio presenter Bonang Matheba shot into the limelight when she started hosting Live Amp on SABC 1 channel. She is listed among South Africa's wealthiest female media personalities. How much is Bonang Matheba's house? Discover where she lives, the cars she drives, and more about her lifestyle.

Profile summary

Full name Bonang Matheba Nickname Queen B Gender Female Date of birth 25th June 1987 Age 35 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Mahikeng, North West Province, South Africa Primary residence Waterfall Country Estate, Midrand, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Zodiac sign Cancer Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 148 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Ex-boyfriend Somizi Mhlongo Father Gampi Matheba Mother Charlotte Mokoena Alma mater University of Johannesburg Profession Television and radio show host, author, businesswoman Twitter @Bonang Instagram @bonang_m

Bonang Matheba's house and cars in 2022

Bonang Matheba's net worth is about $7.2 million as of 2022. Going by the current exchange rate, this is about R123 million.

She is among the wealthiest female media personalities in South Africa. Her strong financial muscle allows her access to the finest things in life, including houses and cars.

Bonang Matheba's house

The media personality owns a palatial home which she acquired in 2018. Bonang Matheba's house location is Waterfall Country Estate, Midrand, Gauteng.

Joanne Reynolds, a famous architect, designed the house. Jessica Hofmeyr decorated its interior. It remains unclear how much money she spent acquiring the property. In 2020, the home was valued at R6 million.

The theme décor of the house is black and white. The media personality believes that less is always more when it comes to designing and decorating a contemporary-style home.

Bonang Matheba's house in Waterfall can be described as an exquisite three-bedroom property. It sits on a spacious compound, and its executive features include a swimming pool, a patio and a lush garden.

The media personality is proud of her home. The décor reflects her personality. Bonang's house pictures are available on her official social media platforms. While she is yet to share a house tour, fans catch a glimpse of various spots when she posts pictures.

Cars

The media personality loves luxury cars. She has an impressive fleet, as listed below.

Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon: She spent about R3 million on this luxury SUV.

Range Rover Sport: This machine cost her about R1 million.

Mercedes-Benz Merc: She spent about R730k on this model.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach: The value of this vehicle is estimated to be between R1.6 and R3.2 million.

BMW i8: This model cost her about R2.3 million.

Is Bonang Matheba rich?

The media personality is wealthy. She has an estimated net worth of $7.2 million as of 2022. Most of her wealth comes from her career in media, multiple brand endorsements, and several businesses.

Is House of BNG owned by Bonang?

The media personality owns House of BNG, a luxury wine. Soon after launching this brand of wine, it became a favourite in the country and was featured in several events, including the presidential inauguration and the Miss South Africa pageant.

Which estate does Bonang Matheba live in?

The media personality resides in the beautiful and serene Waterfall Country Estate in Midrand. The property is near the Mall of Africa.

What car does Bonang Matheba drive?

The media personality has multiple luxury vehicles. The cars she drives include a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, Range Rover Sport, Mercedes-Benz Merc, Mercedes-Benz Maybach, and BMW i8.

Bonang Matheba's house is located in Waterfall Country Estate in Midrand. The media personality works hard to afford the finest things in life.

