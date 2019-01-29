He goes under different names, but he's the same person. Snotkop used to be Lekgoa, and the name change shows that this artist has made leaps and bounds in the music industry in South Africa since the 1990s. When starting, this rapper made a name for himself by rapping in Setswana when kwaito was the dominant style of music. By listening to Snotkop songs, you’ll note that he has always wanted to push the limits through his lyrics.

Image: Instagram.com/snotkop

Source: UGC

The best way to understand why Snotkop is a popular musical figure in SA is to listen to his songs if you have not. Some of these songs, especially the videos, have been too hot for television and you’ll have to watch them only on the web. Besides that, the quality of his music production has been impressive hence helping him rake in good numbers on streaming platforms.

Snotkop songs list

The following list is composed of Snotkop Souserig album songs as well as old but chart-topping songs from the past. Which Snotkop song is your best and expecting it to be at the top of this list?

Cool Soos Koos Kombuis

Upon its release in 2016, many music enthusiasts in South Africa predicted that this song could become Snotkop’s biggest release from the HKGK album. In many ways, that statement has come to pass. For instance, on the music-sharing platform – YouTube, Cool Soos Koos Kombuis has over five million views as of this writing.

If you’ve listened to many other songs by Snotkop, you will notice that this song was different. Despite being a renowned Afrikaans rapper, the tune is more of melodic composition and features no raps. Also, you can easily sing along to this record because of its simple lyrics especially if you understand Afrikaans.

The song is about self-confidence which affects most people around the world when they feel inadequate and wish to be like other people. The tune’s video features Koos Kombuis whom Snotkop wishes to be like in the song to hammer the point home.

Raak Vir My Rustig

Without a doubt, Raak Vir My Rustig is on the list of Snotkop top songs. The underlying message in this release is how you should take time from your busy life to relax and have a good time.

The video clearly lives up to the message as you can see many people chilling. Listening to Raak Vir My Rustig is an excellent way of switching to the weekend mood.

Woestersous

The plain meaning of this song is Snotkop singing about his love for the Worcestershire sauce. Notably, some fans were divided on whether to like or dislike the song.

Regardless of your side of the divide, it’s clear that the tune itself is catchy from the beginning to end, even when he's rapping and spitting bars. Besides the lyrics, who would not love the beats complemented by some nice saxophone?

Hoe Lykit!

At the time of its release, which was in 2016, Hoe Lykit! was one of the new Snotkop songs that quickly stirred some debate and controversy.

To start with, the Hoe Lykit! video was banned from being played on television. The reasoning behind the ban is pretty clear if you watch the video. It is provocative and hilariously sexy.

Over the years, Snotkop has carved a niche for himself as a party song musician, so this video song is more of what you would expect from him. The message of the song revolves around a simple yet stunningly beautiful lady that Snotkop wants to see ‘naked’.

Souserig

When checking out Snotkop songs Souserig included, you will note their videos incorporate some hilarious acting.

In particular, this track’s video is way wilder than what you’re used to on mainstream channels. According to the artist, his team went all out when making this video as a way of pushing the boundaries.

Souserig is a relatively new song as it is among the songs he released in mid-2018 as part of the Sous album.

Agter Op My Fiets

This track is more of wishful thinking showcased through the nicely written lyrics and delivered in a classic Snotkop rap way.

Agter Op My Fiets is about the challenge that most men experience when trying to woo a lady. Releasing such songs that many fans can relate to is one of the main reasons why this artist is still relevant despite having been in the entertainment industry for about three decades.

Dropit Soos ‘n Disprin

Dropit Soos ‘n Disprin is one of the Snotkop latest songs as its video was released only a few months ago as at the writing of this piece.

Right off the bat, let’s focus on the production of the song. You will quickly get into the vibe of this track if it is played on the radio for the first time.

The professionally produced beats with a funky feel are easy to dance to. At the same time, the video director did a good job regarding the quality of the video.

Some people were unhappy about the quality of this track’s content, but the love and appreciation for this musical piece take the day. That is why Dropit Soos ‘n Disprin is on this list of Snotkop best songs.

Dikkelicious

The video for Dikkelicious is a subtle reminder that Snotkop is the king of naughty and sexy music. In this song, this Afrikaans rapper is full of praise for a plus size lady, which is appreciative of such ladies. The best way to appreciate this tune and its visuals to watch its official clip.

Parapapa

Do you have a party and want the feel-good-vibe? Just look for this song and play it. Not only will the simple lyrics be easy to sing along, but the fast-paced beats will also keep your guests busy on the dance floor.

Despite being a decade old song, Parapapa is a Snotkop classic that you can still jam to in 2019.

Dik In Desember

If you search the web using the phrase “Snotkop songs 2018” this song will be in the search results because it was released in November 2018.

The tune has the tropical house type of feel. It will perfectly fit as your background music for a party on a beach. The arrangement of the lyrics with lots of repetition is an easy association with electronic dance music.

Kortbroek En Plakkies

Also from the Sous album, Kortbroek En Plakkies is strikingly different. Right from the start, you will note how the beat is laid back and has a soulful touch. Snotkop maintains the same energy when he starts singing. Unlike Dik In Desember and Dropit Soos 'n Disprin which have high beat rates and tempo, this tune is relaxed. It would be soothing to hear on an early weekend afternoon as you catch some fresh air away from the hustles of the week.

List of Snotkop all songs

In addition to the above list, there are other songs that this artist has released and are worth your listen to.

Hiekies In Hartenbos

Rock My Amadeus

Katrien

Dis ‘n Land

Song vir My Dad

Oppas

Hou My Stywer Vas

Superskool

Loslap

Jonk En Dronk

Dederf Jouself

Ek Val Vir Jou

Shut Up En Soen My

Song Vir Jou

Meisie Ferguson

Ek Wens

Bakgat Boogie

Conclusion

Snotkop’s longevity in the music industry is one indicator that he is a top musician. His talent has always shown through his songs. Despite being in the industry for about 30 years now, this Afrikaans rapper is not showing any sign of retiring. His last album release was in 2018 and even a video a few months ago.

If you have not listened to any of the Snotkop song listed here, then this is the best time to create a playlist of the same and keep yourself entertained. As you do, it is only a matter of time before Snotkop hits us with some new music.

Source: Briefly News