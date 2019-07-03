Zandile Msutwana is a South African television star who has generally stayed out of the spotlight since her career began back in the 2000s. She is best known for her roles as Akua Yenana in Society, and Vuyiswa in the Queen. The soapie star has, however, caused quite a scandal, as her on-screen romance with her married co-star, Loyiso MacDonald, got hot and heavy off the set. His wife, to no surprise, did not take the news well; read on to find out more about how this real-life drama has unfolded.

This African beauty has also made commercial appearances and done voice-over jobs for multiple clients and also theatre projects for Kagiso TV and Metrorail.

Source: UGC

The beautiful and talented Zandile has been able to make people feel certain emotions and view matters from different perspectives. It is only the great actors and actresses that are able to ignite the feelings and emotions of their viewers.

Zandile Msutwana profile summary

Full name: Zandile Msutwana

Zandile Msutwana Date of birth: 6 July 1979

6 July 1979 Age: 42 in 2021

42 in 2021 Famous for: Acting as Vuyiswa in the Queen and Akua Yenana in Society

Acting as Vuyiswa in the Queen and Akua Yenana in Society Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: King William’s Town, Eastern Cape

King William’s Town, Eastern Cape Zodiac: Cancer

Cancer Current residence: South Africa

South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Black

Black Sexuality: Straight

Straight Children: unspecified

unspecified Parents: unspecified

unspecified Siblings: unspecified

unspecified Marital status: Single

Single Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown School: University of Cape Town

University of Cape Town Occupation: Actress, voice-over artist

Actress, voice-over artist Net worth: $200,000 in 2021

$200,000 in 2021 Facebook: ZandileMsutwana

ZandileMsutwana Instagram: @zandilemsutwana

@zandilemsutwana Twitter: @zandilemsutwana

Zandile Msutwana's biography

Your favourite South African actress comes from King Williams Town in the Eastern Cape. She has managed to keep her private life out of the spotlight, so we cannot share any personal information regarding her family.

Zandile studied Speech and Drama at the University of Cape Town before starting her acting career at The Langa Hall in the theatrical production called Ingalo. This was one of many performances on the South African stage before she leapt onto the silver screen as a presenter for eTV on Heita.

In 2010, Zandile Msutwana was nominated for the SAFTA Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the White Wedding.

Source: UGC

In 2005, she was featured in Beyond Berlin, directed by Peter Samann, and also played the lead in Unrequited Love. Over time, she has become a local soapie star, appearing in successful series such as Rythm City, Isidingo and Mtunzini, among others.

In the Mzansi Magic drama Zabalaza, she acts as Lindiwe Cele, the ambitious head of operations in the family business. Her fanbase grew significantly, however, when she landed the role of Vuyiswa, the Queen’s lead character.

Zandile Msutwana made the cover of SA's 'True Love' magazine in 2019.

Source: UGC

Some of Zandile Msutwana’s TV appearances:

Grootboom & Sons - Funeka

- Funeka Igazi - NomaKhwezi

- NomaKhwezi Isidingo - Thembakazi

- Thembakazi Isikizi - Nomazwe

- Nomazwe Mtunzini -Dudu

-Dudu Rhythm City - Rhonda Rababe

- Rhonda Rababe Society - Akua Yenana

- Akua Yenana Soul City - Sister Sonto

- Sister Sonto The Queen - Vuyiswa Jola

- Vuyiswa Jola Zabalaza - Lindiwe Cele

First time for everything

On 1 January 2019, Zandile made it on the cover of South Africa’s True Love magazine, followed by an interview which allowed fans to understand her better. We still, however, have no information regarding Zandile Msutwana’s husband, but, considering she is not one to easily open up, fans appreciated the information that she gave to the magazine.

Zandile Msutwana's tattoo

This beautiful actress has a stylish tattoo that is situated on her upper back. The artwork features bird silhouettes flying between two large wings that span over her shoulder blades. As to whether or not she has some secret tattoos elsewhere, well, your guess is as good as ours!

Zandile Msutwana shows off her elegant tattoo in a backless vest while on safari.

Source: UGC

Health matters

When she working on Zabalaza, she was diagnosed with a medical condition known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. This is a hormonal disorder that affects some women at their reproductive age. As a result, their ovaries tend to develop multiple collections of fluid follicles and fail to release eggs regularly. One of the symptoms of this condition is abnormal hair growth,which Zandile struggles with. Hair began growing wildly on her face, and unfortunately the hair seemed more visible on the screen.

At this point, she began waxing her entire face, but the procedure did not react well on her skin as she started developing acne with puss. Finally, after consulting a doctor on how to control the symptoms, she had to change her diet and stop eating meat. At first, it was hard for her, but she managed to stay disciplined with time, and the symptoms faded away.

After suffering an injury on set in April, Msutwana was temporarily substituted by Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo in the character of Vuyiswa. Following a three month break from The Queen, our favourite actress returned to our screens in August for season 6 of the show.

Beauty, elegance, and class in one photo. What a queen!

Source: UGC

How old is Zandile Msutwana?

The SABC actress was born on 6 July 1979. She celebrated her 42nd birthday in 2021 under the Cancerian star sign. However, like many, she was unable to have a big birthday bash, as social distancing regulations prevented large gatherings at the time.

Oh, the scandal!

SABC star Loyiso MacDonald just announced his divorce from Luphiwo, who allegedly caused chaos on set when she discovered he was having an affair with his co-star Zandile Msutwana.

The relationship between Loyiso MacDonald and Zandile Msutwana is supposed to have begun when the two acted as lovers on Zabalaza some years ago. They appeared to have taken their romance offset and were head over heels in love.

You would think Zandile belongs in the sea. Her outfit also blends in so well with the surrounding.

Source: UGC

Zandile Msutwana is a relentless and independent woman who stands by her own beliefs. Her desire not to be a people pleaser may not have given her so much fame, but what can you trade for authenticity? These are traits that are incomparable to any amount of fame and publicity.

