Zandile Msutwana biography: age, sister, boyfriend, husband, family, tattoo, and stunning Instagram photos
Zandile Msutwana is a South African television star who has generally stayed out of the spotlight since her career began back in the 2000s. She is best known for her roles as Akua Yenana in Society, and Vuyiswa in the Queen. The soapie star has, however, caused quite a scandal, as her on-screen romance with her married co-star, Loyiso MacDonald, got hot and heavy off the set. His wife, to no surprise, did not take the news well; read on to find out more about how this real-life drama has unfolded.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
The beautiful and talented Zandile has been able to make people feel certain emotions and view matters from different perspectives. It is only the great actors and actresses that are able to ignite the feelings and emotions of their viewers.
Zandile Msutwana profile summary
- Full name: Zandile Msutwana
- Date of birth: 6 July 1979
- Age: 42 in 2021
- Famous for: Acting as Vuyiswa in the Queen and Akua Yenana in Society
- Gender: Female
- Place of birth: King William’s Town, Eastern Cape
- Zodiac: Cancer
- Current residence: South Africa
- Nationality: South African
- Ethnicity: Black
- Sexuality: Straight
- Children: unspecified
- Parents: unspecified
- Siblings: unspecified
- Marital status: Single
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Brown
- School: University of Cape Town
- Occupation: Actress, voice-over artist
- Net worth: $200,000 in 2021
- Facebook: ZandileMsutwana
- Instagram: @zandilemsutwana
- Twitter: @zandilemsutwana
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Zandile Msutwana's biography
Your favourite South African actress comes from King Williams Town in the Eastern Cape. She has managed to keep her private life out of the spotlight, so we cannot share any personal information regarding her family.
Zandile studied Speech and Drama at the University of Cape Town before starting her acting career at The Langa Hall in the theatrical production called Ingalo. This was one of many performances on the South African stage before she leapt onto the silver screen as a presenter for eTV on Heita.
In 2005, she was featured in Beyond Berlin, directed by Peter Samann, and also played the lead in Unrequited Love. Over time, she has become a local soapie star, appearing in successful series such as Rythm City, Isidingo and Mtunzini, among others.
In the Mzansi Magic drama Zabalaza, she acts as Lindiwe Cele, the ambitious head of operations in the family business. Her fanbase grew significantly, however, when she landed the role of Vuyiswa, the Queen’s lead character.
Some of Zandile Msutwana’s TV appearances:
- Grootboom & Sons - Funeka
- Igazi - NomaKhwezi
- Isidingo - Thembakazi
- Isikizi - Nomazwe
- Mtunzini -Dudu
- Rhythm City - Rhonda Rababe
- Society - Akua Yenana
- Soul City - Sister Sonto
- The Queen - Vuyiswa Jola
- Zabalaza - Lindiwe Cele
First time for everything
On 1 January 2019, Zandile made it on the cover of South Africa’s True Love magazine, followed by an interview which allowed fans to understand her better. We still, however, have no information regarding Zandile Msutwana’s husband, but, considering she is not one to easily open up, fans appreciated the information that she gave to the magazine.
Zandile Msutwana's tattoo
This beautiful actress has a stylish tattoo that is situated on her upper back. The artwork features bird silhouettes flying between two large wings that span over her shoulder blades. As to whether or not she has some secret tattoos elsewhere, well, your guess is as good as ours!
Health matters
When she working on Zabalaza, she was diagnosed with a medical condition known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. This is a hormonal disorder that affects some women at their reproductive age. As a result, their ovaries tend to develop multiple collections of fluid follicles and fail to release eggs regularly. One of the symptoms of this condition is abnormal hair growth,which Zandile struggles with. Hair began growing wildly on her face, and unfortunately the hair seemed more visible on the screen.
At this point, she began waxing her entire face, but the procedure did not react well on her skin as she started developing acne with puss. Finally, after consulting a doctor on how to control the symptoms, she had to change her diet and stop eating meat. At first, it was hard for her, but she managed to stay disciplined with time, and the symptoms faded away.
After suffering an injury on set in April, Msutwana was temporarily substituted by Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo in the character of Vuyiswa. Following a three month break from The Queen, our favourite actress returned to our screens in August for season 6 of the show.
How old is Zandile Msutwana?
The SABC actress was born on 6 July 1979. She celebrated her 42nd birthday in 2021 under the Cancerian star sign. However, like many, she was unable to have a big birthday bash, as social distancing regulations prevented large gatherings at the time.
Oh, the scandal!
SABC star Loyiso MacDonald just announced his divorce from Luphiwo, who allegedly caused chaos on set when she discovered he was having an affair with his co-star Zandile Msutwana.
The relationship between Loyiso MacDonald and Zandile Msutwana is supposed to have begun when the two acted as lovers on Zabalaza some years ago. They appeared to have taken their romance offset and were head over heels in love.
Zandile Msutwana is a relentless and independent woman who stands by her own beliefs. Her desire not to be a people pleaser may not have given her so much fame, but what can you trade for authenticity? These are traits that are incomparable to any amount of fame and publicity.
READ ALSO: The Queen': Petronella Keeps Hubby Mjekejeke's Bank Card in Her Purse, SA Unimpressed
The Queen fans have responded to the newest episode of the show, in which Mjekejeke begs Petronella for money. Petronella puts her man's bank card in her purse and interrogates him whenever he wants to utilize his funds.
Some viewers of the Mzansi Magic soap feel Petronella is abusing her pushy husband since she keeps his bank card; read on with Briefly for more insights.
Source: Briefly.co.za