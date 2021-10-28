Season actor Meshack Mavuso has a deep love for stage productions and as someone who grew up with theatre, he believes the format is perfect for teaching

Meshack returned to the stage to direct a story that he feels many South Africans need to hear, a story that he thinks will help heal the land

Fans of Meshack and theatre are so excited to hear that the actor has put on his directing cap again to bring them yet another truly African story

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Meshack Mavuso is no stranger to the director's chair. The actor took a break from the small screen to take his talents to the State Theatre, where he directed Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound. The play tells the story of South Africa's forefathers like its never been told before.

Meshack Mavuso is telling the story of the famous Zulu king like never before. Image: @mavuso101

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reports that Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound is Meshack's third stage production. The play is set to tell the story of the famous Zulu king in the way that South Africans remember it and a lot less like the version written in history books.

Meshack said that this story will show a different side of Shaka Zulu that will push aside the tyranny and violence and focus a bit more on his humanity, his strengths as a leader and most importantly the words he spoke on his deathbed that many believe cast a curse on the land.

When explaining the concept of the production, Meshack said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"We called it the gaping wound because we need to close that wound that was opened by our forefathers. We need to go apologise for their sins. It's a call to all the religious and traditional leaders and the kings as well as political leaders to go to Shaka’s grave to go and apologise. Maybe this land will be a better land, because right now we are not ruling the land."

The play will be showing at the State Theatre until November. Mavuso shared some snippets from the play on Instagram, causing a rush of excitement among followers.

Excited fans and lovers of performance art gathered in the comments.

@sliexplore_2 wrote:

"Woooow !!! Thank you @mavuso101 for the production! I missed theatre so much to have the guy who's playing Shaka is heart warming to me . After so many years in Theatre sometimes we loose hope of ever being recognized !# Victory kunqotshiwe today!"

@buhle_marryh had already seen it and said:

"Wow, the whole production was just beautiful, loved watching it last night. It was "

@thatzamangcobo commented:

"And we will show up like we did for the Alex project you did a long while ago."

Meshack Mavuso officially joins the captivating cast of The River

Briefly News reported The River fans are buzzing that veteran actor Meshack Mavuso is joining the show! With all the cuts, hold-ups and endings of soapies in Mzansi, it is nice to hear a little good news on this front.

Briefly News learnt that Meshack has joined The River fam and cannot wait to bring some magic to viewers' screens. Meshack once played memorable roles in both Isidingo, Isithembiso and Yizo Yizo, and we expect nothing less from him in The River.

Taking on the role of Nsizwa, who is set to be Kedibone's love interest, we are sure Meshack will spice things up.

The news was just announced and it is clear that there are high expectations as to what Meshack will bring to the already-captivating show.

Source: Briefly.co.za