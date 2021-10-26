The contestants at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final hide in fear as Mzansi names Shannon “Shanny J” Kivido as the countries representative

With the power given to the audience, it won't be hard for Shanny J to drop a few jaws as she brings the waacking and voguing community to the final

Many are counting down the days until 4 December, 2021 where Shanny J plans to show the world the power Mzansi have in their feet alone

Shannon “Shanny J” Kivido, who recently went to war against some of the country's best dancers, will soon be making her way to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final. This follows her being chosen as the country's representative

The Boksburg native is preparing to show her fellow contestants that when it comes to dancing, there's no hope when you go against Saffas. From sbujwa and krumping to waacking and pantsula, it's hard to believe that the powerful Shanny will have any difficulty blowing away the crowd at the World Final.

Shanny J is a stunning local woman who recently won a dance competition. Image: Tyrone Bradley/Red Bull Content Pool

Speaking about her recent win and road to the World Final, Shanny J said:

“I am in disbelief and excited to be heading to the World Final; this is where the training will get tougher and intense. I take the opportunity to train every day, in preparation for the national final I took time off to let my body recover to make sure I perform at my best.

"In the waacking and voguing community it is a norm to put on a big performance - we change outfits constantly, we present a new character and embody different styles and feelings to bring the music to life - I am glad I had the opportunity to showcase those elements throughout the final rounds."

Saturday, 4 December, 2021 marks the date where Mzansi will gather as Shanny J rises from the waacking and voguing community to show the world that survival is slim when you battle with South Africans on the dance floor.

