Nondumiso Tembe is a renowned South African actress and singer, although most South Africans do not know her. She understands her people's culture and speaks her native language (isiZulu) even though she was raised in the USA. She acted as Phumelele Miya on Generations. Did you know that she was one of the performers at Nelson Mandela home in Qunu, South Africa, during his 90th birthday celebration? She sang uTata Madiba.

Award winning actress Nondumiso Tembe is known for several projects, including Generations, NCIS, and Avengers: Age of Ultron. Photo: @nondumisotembe

In 2015, she was celebrated for flying the flag of South Africa high by making it on the world stage when she appeared on NCIS, Avengers II - Age of Ultron and NCIS: LA. The name Nondumiso Tembe triggered curiosity among South Africans after Nellie Tembe broke the internet when she started dating the South Africa rapper, AKA. Are they siblings? Read on to find out.

Nondumiso Tembe profile summary

Full name: Nondumiso Tembe

Nondumiso Tembe Year of birth: 1987

1987 Nondumiso Tembe's age: 34 years (when 2021 closes)

34 years (when 2021 closes) Career: Singer, Songwriter, Dancer, and Writer

Singer, Songwriter, Dancer, and Writer Nationality: South African

South African Residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Mother: Linda Bukhosini

Linda Bukhosini Father: Bongani Tembe

Bongani Tembe Nondumiso Tembe’s height: 5’4” (1.63 m)

5’4” (1.63 m) Nondumiso Tembe's Instagram: nondumisotembe

Nondumiso Tembe's bio

Her parents played a crucial role in developing her singing talent because they were successful opera singers. Nondumiso Tembe's date of birth cannot be stated correctly, but she was born in 1987.

She is believed to be turning 34 years when 2021 ends. This is based on the math that she was 28 years old when she appeared on Avengers II - Age of Ultron with some of the world's famous actors.

Nondumiso Tembe is a U.S based actress with South African roots. She is a renowned actress best known for blockbusters like Avengers: Age of Ultron. Photo: @nondumisotembe

Nondumiso resides in Los Angeles, where she sings and also acts in films and television productions. In January 2011, she was in the new African Musical Witness Uganda in Los Angeles, a Boston Court Theatre. The star released her album, IZWI LAMI; My Voice.

Nondumiso was the first back actress to be given a significant role in theater productions after the apartheid in South Africa. She performed in Annie, a Durban Playhouse Company's production. In 2011, she also played the character, ghost Mavis, in True Blood Season 4. Nondumiso Tembe on Generations was the fashion executive, Phumelele Miya.

The actress got more fame when she played the characters Thobile and Maria in the South African musicals Mata-Mata and Leopard Skin, respectively. She loved playing as Mercutio in all-black production named Romeo, Juliet at Yale, and Josephine Baker in a New York while performing at McCarter Theatre's play in Princeton.

Nondumiso Tembe is a political science graduate who has speciliazed in Theatre Arts. Photo: @nondumisotembe

Nondumiso Tembe's educational background

Nondumiso Tembe actress went to study Musical Theatre at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy when she turned seventeen years old to study. Tembe also has these qualifications:

Fine Arts in Theatre and Political Science degree from the New School University, New York

Ballet and African dance training at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre.

Classical theatre qualifications from the British American Dramatic Academy (at Oxford University in England)

A Masters of Fine Arts in Acting from the Yale School of Drama

She was also trained at Djoniba African Dance and Drum Center in New York City

Nondumiso Tembe's awards

She was awarded the Best Lead Actress at the Musical Mercury Theatre Awards due to her outstanding performance in Rogers and Hammerstein’s musical named Cinderella (The Playhouse Company).

Her role, Susan, in David Mamet’s play enabled her to win the Best Actress in the Supporting Role category during the Naledi Theatre Awards. She did not shy from explaining how she made it in the industry.

She studied and developed her talent and respected her profession. She also hired a good manager or agent and maintained good relationships with people in the industry.

Nondumiso Tembe's family

Nondumiso Tembe's parents are Linda Bukhosini (mother) and Bongani Tembe (father). They studied music at Juilliard School in New York. She took after their footsteps because she was already singing in the opera and theatres by the time she was six.

When she was ten years old, she returned with her parents to their motherland when the apartheid than had ended. She is very close to her folks. If you flip through her Instagram, you will realize that she is very close to her father and most likely a daddy's girl. She often posts pictures of the two hanging out or traveling together.

Nondumiso Tembe enjoys the company of her father as seen from her Instagram, which might imply she is a daddy's girl. Photo: @nondumisotembe

Are Nondumiso Tembe and Nelli Tembe related?

For the longest time, most people believed that the actress was the sister to Anele “Nellie” Tembe, who instantly became the talk of South Africa ever since she began dating a 32-year-old South African hip-hop star named AKA at only 21 years old.

The two were head over heels for each other, and AKA even composed and dedicated a song to her. It was also revealed that despite the huge age gap, AKA's mother fully supported their romance.

Unfortunately, things ended in April 2021 after reports of AKA's girlfriend, Nellie Tembe's death made headlines. She fell to her death on 11th April 2021 from the 10th floor of Pepperclub Hotel in Loop Street, Cape Town. Her death was confirmed through a statement by the Tembe and Forbes families.

Nondumiso Tembe (L) in a cute selfie with her late younger cousin Nelli Tembe. Photo: @nondumisotembe

At the time, there were rumors that she had committed suicide. However, Nelli’s older brother, Vukile Tembe, was not entertaining the rumors and was quick to rubbish the suicide rumors surrounding his sister’s and mother’s death.

Nondumiso took to her Instagram to express her grief of her cousin’s death, revealing that they weer not blood sisters. However, she frequently referred to Nelli as her baby sister.

Who are Nondumiso Tembe’s siblings?

The actress has several siblings. But to clear the air, Nelli was not her sister but her cousin. She has a twin sister, and you can hardly tell apart the two. Here is a picture of the twin sisters and their mother.

Nondumiso Tembe (C) and her twin sister (L) pictured all smiles alongside their mother Linda Tembe (R). Photo: @nondumisotembe

Meet her elder brother:

Nondumiso Tembe pictured with her big brother. Photo: @nondumisotembe

She is also an aunt and enjoys baby sitting her nephews. Take a look:

Nondumiso Tembe is also a proud aunt who enjoys spending time with her nephews. Photo: @nondumisotembe

Here are more members of Tembe family:

A picture showing more members of the Tembe family. Photo: @nondumisotembe

Is Nondumiso Tembe married?

It is difficult to tell her relationship status widowed or divorced because there is her love life. However, Michael Greenwald has been her partner and friend for over nine years. Here he is with her:

Nondumiso Tembe is yet to reveal if she is off the market. Photo: @nondumisotembe

Why is she known as Nondumiso Tembe Avengers?

It is because of her role in the film. She and other prominent actors like Chioma Anyanwu, Idris Elba, and Robert Downey Jr. performed in Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015. Did you know that Prince Harry and Megan Markle gave Idris Elba an R1.2m wedding gift?

Idris Elba will join AKA, Sho Madjozi, and Burna Boy in a digital show named, MTV Base Covid-19 relief fund-raising concert. Other films she has acted in are Michael Jackson: Searching For Neverland, Zulu Wedding, Book of Negroes, and more.

Nondumiso Tembe is a humble lady and an international star. She may not be extremely famous in South Africa, but her fame in Hollywood brings her to the limelight in Mzansi. The beauty has featured in notable projects and fans are eager to see what the future holds in store for her.

