Fans who are familiar with The Evil Eye Starlife can attest to the fact that this series is quality entertainment at its peak. This Indian series is a supernatural thriller that was first aired from the 30th of July, 2018 to the 20th of March 2020. Thanks to the cast who were in top form, the show has received a considerable number of views since its original broadcast. With Harsh Rajput playing the role of Daavansh Ansh Rathod and Antara Biswas acting as Daayan Mohana Rathod, the series has become fans' favourite.

The Evil Eye Starlife, also known as Nazar, is a supernatural thriller series widely popular not only in India but also beyond the shores of the Asian country. The Indian series focused its storyline on a clan of witches called the Daayans. These Daayans worship the mother goddesses Kali and Durga.

Also, the show examined the lives of Piya and Ansh, two people who were ignorant of their inherent powers and how their destinies are linked. Relevant details about the full cast and a recap of everything that happened in the two seasons of the series are discussed in the following paragraphs.

The Evil Eye Starlife plot summary and full story

The Evil Eye Starlife plot summary is about the life of a very wicked Daayan who was a servant of the mother goddesses Kali and Durga. However, as a devil, she was cursed by gods and taken as a prisoner into the human world.

Season 1

This first season is focused on Mohana Rathod, who is a 251-year-old Daayan. She fed on the life force of her victims for her continuous existence. This evil Daayan got married to Mridul Rathod, whom she enchanted. They went on to have two kids, Ansh and Kajal. Mohana helped her husband amass a great fortune through black magic. At the same time, this evil witch slowly drained Rathod vitality, leading to his premature death.

Meanwhile, a concerned Vedashree Rathod sought help from her friend Divya Sharma, a psychic sorceress and Reevaavanshi (a member of a clan of monster hunters), who ward off the evil eye by slitting the plait of Mohana, rendering her powerless. Once cornered, Divya sealed Mohana in a temple enchanted by mantras. Divya got missing soon after before Vedashree and Shekhar then adopted Ansh and Kajal.

Season 2

In season two, Madhulika encouraged her younger brother Apurv as he prepared to meet a likely suitor. She later did something surprising when Daayan approached the house. After an intense fight, Madhulika hummed a haunting tune to prevent a witness from revealing her secret.

Apurv's marriage later began. As a magical bond developed between Palak and Apurv, Madhulika tortured and killed the bride. Later, Naina, Palak's sister, had a fatal accident. Because of this, it took Palak one million rupees to save Naina.

Meanwhile, Vishala Daayan, Madhulika's sworn enemy, tried to suck Apurv's life but got caught. Palak agreed to marry Apurv for one million rupees, but Madhulika used all her powers to end the marriage but to no avail. Hence, she lost all of her Daayan powers.

The Evil Eye Starlife cast real names

Behind the success of the fantastic drama series there stand some incredible cast. They played significant roles. Here are the details about their lives.

1. Antara Biswas

The famous actress played the role of Mohana Rathod, who was the most potent Daayan. Besides, she was also the daughter of Pratima, who got to Vedashree Mridul. She gave birth to three kids, Ansh, Karan, and Kajal.

2. Harsh Rajput

The handsome actor starred as Daavansh Ansh Rathod in the series as the son of Mohana and Mridul. He also played in other series, including Hitler Didi, Dharm Veer, and Crazy Stupid Ishq as well as episodic shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

3. Niyati Fatnani

Niyati started her acting career in 2016 when she starred as Niharika "Baby" Sinha in D4 - Get Up and Dance. She took up the role of Daivik Piya Sharma Rathod in this popular Indian series as the daughter of Divya and Nishant. She was also Naman's former fiancé but eventually got married to Daavansh Ansh. The couple had two kids, Aditya and Pari.

Recurring The Evil Eye Starlife cast members

Other cast members in this Indian television thriller series and the roles they played include the following:

Sumit Bhardwaj as Asuransh Mayank Sachdev

Diaan Talaviya as Daivik Daavansh Aditya Rathod aka Munna

Kiara Bhanushali as Baby Aditya Rathod

Kisha Arora as Dayanvash Pari Rathod

Ritu Chaudhary Seth as Vedashree Rathod

Sumit Kaul as Monster Hunter Nishant

Amit Kaushik as Shekhar Rathod

Ashita Dhawan as Chaitali Rathod

Kapil Soni as ACP Avinash Rathod

Jatin Bhardwaj as Rishi Rathod

Resham P S as Neha Rathod

Pallavi Gupta as Kajal Rathod

Sreejita De as Chudial Dilruba /Sanam Kabra

Aamir S Khan as Naman Kabra

Amardeep Jha as Priestess Jayanti Kabra/ Guru Maa

Simran Budharup as Saavi Sharma

Malhar Pandya as Angad

Stavan Shinde as Dev

Salina Prakash as Ekaayan Pratima/ Pratimaayan

Sana Amin Sheikh as Urvashi/ Bhasmika

Sonyaa Ayodhya as Daayan Ruby Rathod

Isha Sharma as Trishila Sharma

Sabina Jat as Tamra Sachdev

Shalini Arora as Jaya Khanna

Gouri Agarwal as Koyal Khanna

Narayani Shastri as Devika

Sikandar Kharbanda as Military officer Rudra Pratap Singh

Vishnu Sharma as Priest Tej Singh

Kushagre Dua as Snake Survansh

Ritu Shivpuri as Shalaka

Kingkini Bhattacharya as Daayan Mansi Rathod

Jigyasa Singh as Tara Sachdev

Garima Vikrant Singh as Panna Sachdev

Smita Bansal as Divya Sharma

Moni Rai as Abhiraj

Ankur Nayyar as Mridul Rathod

Priya Malik as Two-headed Daayan Dola

The Evil Eye Starlife episodes and teasers

The first season was originally broadcast in India. It aired from the 30th of July, 2018 to the 18th of February, 2020 with a total of 409 episodes in all. Then, the second season broadcast between the 19th of February, 2020 and last episode aired on the 20th of March, 2020, with a total of 23 episodes so far.

The episodes aired from Mondays to Fridays on Star Plus and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, India's largest premium streaming platform. The Evil Eye Starlife teasers were produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain under 4 Lions Films and directed by Atif Khan. The series stopped airing due to the pandemic before it was later announced that it had been discontinued.

The Evil Eye Starlife songs

Divy Nidhi Sharma wrote the soundtrack of the series while Sanjeev Srivastava composed it. At the same time, Tapas Relia composed the background score for the show. Saajna, which is the theme song for the first season, was performed by Bhaven Dhanak and Pamela Jain. Janiya was used for the second season, and Bhaven Dhanak and Pamela Jain sang it.

In conclusion, The Evil Eye Starlife is a traditional Indian drama television series that reflects the pain, suffering, difficulties, denials, societal vices, and other challenges encountered by women. Sadly enough, most of these challenges come from their fellow wives. Since the series began airing, various actors played significant roles that have contributed to its overall success.

