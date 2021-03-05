Matt Danzeisen is an American financial expert currently working as a portfolio manager at Thiel Capital. He has been in the spotlight since his high-profile marriage with Peter Thiel made it to the public limelight in 2017. His billionaire partner is affiliated with PayPal, Founders Fund, Breakout Labs, and Palantir Technologies. So, how well do you know Matt?

Despite Danzeisen's secretive nature, his popularity has been growing over the recent past. As a result, many people are seeking to know more about his personal life and career journey. Many of his followers find it odd that he hardly shows off despite his influential background and illustrious career. Perhaps, Matt Danzeisen's biography will help you to learn more about him.

Profile summary

Full name Matt Danzeisen Gender Male Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Partner Peter Thiel Children 1 Profession Financial expert and portfolio manager Net worth $1 million

Matt Danzeisen's bio

Who is Peter Thiel's husband? He is a financial expert and a portfolio manager who was born and raised in the United States. Unfortunately, much about him remains a mystery due to his secretive nature. For instance, his parent's and siblings' identities.

How old is Matt Danzeisen?

It is difficult to ascertain Matt Danzeisen's age because there are no details about the date of his birth. Even so, AllStarBio estimates his age to be around 32 as of 2022.

How old is Peter Thiel? He is 54 years old as of 2022. He was born on 11 October 1967.

Career

Danzeisen is a remarkable business icon. While it is difficult to tell when he ventured into the industry, Matt has a lot to show for his career. His expertise in finance has seen him work for America’s best investment companies.

Based on the few pieces of information available on the internet, Danzeisen has worked at BlackRock, Bank of America (as an investment banker), and now Thiel Capital LLC. Just as the name suggests, Thiel Capital is an investment firm that belongs to his spouse. The company is based in Presidio, San Francisco.

As per Renaissance Capital, he serves as the Head of Private Investments in the investment company. Based on the recent developments, as seen in the headlines, Matt Danzeisen Thiel Capital's role is well executed in the company. Together with Pacific Century, Thiel Capital sold 26 million shares, collecting up to $260 million.

Matt Danzeisen Bridgetown 2 Holdings' involvement is also expected to be fruitful soon. Currently, the stock price of the holding company on NASDAQ is around US$10.93.

Overall, Matt Danzeisen's LinkedIn profile may come in handy, especially when highlighting his achievements. Unfortunately, he is yet to create one. Also, he is not available on any social media platform.

Relationship with Peter Thiel

Peter Thiel's partner Matt Danzeisen has, undoubtedly, made a name for himself in the business and financial world. However, many people are also concerned about his private life. For instance, some wish to know if he is married. If so, to whom is Matt Danzeisen married?

Matt Danzeisen and Peter Thiel's wedding

Peter Thiel and Matt Danzeisen are a couple. The two became an item in October 2017. According to reports, the two tied the knot as a surprise. Matt Danzeisen's wedding was held in Vienna, Austria. The event took many of the attendees by surprise.

Considering it was Thiel's birthday, the event took many by surprise. However, most attendees were there to help him make his special day a success as he turned 50. The PayPal co-founder then introduced them to his husband. Later, they took wedding vows, becoming an item.

Peter Thiel and Matt Danzeisen's daughter

Does the couple have a child? Yes, they are raising a daughter together. Similar to her parents, there is nothing about Peter Thiel's daughter to report. So far, her identity and age remain unknown. Her parents find it comfortable raising her away from the public limelight, probably, due to the drama that comes with it.

What is Matt Danzeisen's net worth?

Danzeisen is one of the most successful people in the US. He boasts of a considerably long and productive career. Since his career launched, he has held numerous positions in the most important corporations. Currently, his 2022 net worth is under review. Some sources like Web of Bio speculate that he is worth around $7 million.

His spouse is a billionaire. According to Forbes, Peter Thiel has an estimated net worth amounting to $4.7 billion. Also, the gay couple owns a considerable number of properties in the US worth millions.

Is Peter Thiel in New Zealand?

Although the PayPal founder is not currently residing in New Zealand, it was discovered in 2017 that he had been granted citizenship despite just spending 12 days in the country.

Indeed, Matt Danzeisen is a successful entrepreneur and financial expert. Matt has served in some of the most notable corporations in the USA. When he is not on his official duties, he is busy taking care of his family, Peter Thiel and his daughter, of course.

