Billionaire Elon Musk jokingly tweeted out that he plans to purchase soft drink company giant Coco-Cola

The tweet has gained 2.7 million likes and thousands of comments and has gained tons of hilarious reactions

The over-the-top South African-born businessman recently purchased Twitter for almost R699 billion

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

UNITED STATES - Still coming down from his high of purchasing Twitter for almost R700 billion, eccentric businessman Elon Musk took to the platform to share that he has his sights set on another company.

In the cryptic tweet, the South African-born billionaire commented that he plans to buy Coca-Cola and poked fun at the cool drink company’s controversial and rocky history. The company allegedly used coca leaf extract in the drink in 1885.

Billionaire Elon Musk made a joke about buying Coco-Cola to put cocaine back in it. Image: Suzanne Cordeiro/Getty

Source: Getty Images

"Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in," Musk tweeted.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The tweet has gained 2.7 million likes and thousands of comments and still counting.

While his Twitter takeover might have been a huge triumph, Fin24 reported that Coca-Cola’s market cap is $284 billion, which is equivalent to R4 523 billion.

Social media reacts to his Coke comments

@MontjaMushiyeni wrote:

“Elon is high, he cannot handle his dagga well. He must turn more profit on this platform before he can be thinking of purchasing Coke, even if he can be richer they won't sell Coke to him. Shareholders in Coke know their generations to come will never draft a CV for job hunting.”

@Mickeymouse0117 posted:

"It used to be opium that was in coke."

@HistoryInPics said:

“Would Diet Coke have less cocaine in it?”

@isabuhari1 added:

“Cocaine is the most expensive drug. I just looked online. 1 gram of cocaine costs around $35. If a bottle contains 3.5 grams of cocaine, that means Coca-Cola was the most expensive drink at that time. Who was drinking it then? Billionaires?”

Elon Musk might have a nett worth of R4 trillion but he doesn’t own residential property

Briefly News also reported Elon Musk’s head isn’t in the clouds. No, his dreams reach far beyond that to the stars that shine above us, to the uninhabitable planets in our solar system. The 50-year-old surpassed Jeff Bezos as the richest man on the planet, but his aspirations were never financially motivated and the lack of luxury seen in his lifestyle proves it.

As of 24 April, Elon Musk is worth a staggering $269.7 billion according to Forbes’ real-time billionaires rankings.

This amounts to more than R4 trillion, which is enough money to sustain the whole of South Africa for two years while still being considered rich. Yet, despite having all the money in the world, almost quite literally, Elon Musk doesn’t live a flashy, luxury life. In fact, the man who tops the world’s richest people list doesn’t even own property.

Source: Briefly News