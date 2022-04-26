Seasoned broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser has come under fire from social media users after he bashed Elon Musk

McKaiser took to Twitter to throw a low jab at Musk, who is originally from South Africa, saying his social media posts, and general vibe screams 1970s Transvaal roots

Peeps came after the veteran broadcaster calling him out for being childish and jealous of Elon Musk's success

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African Twitter users came out guns blazing at renowned broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser. McKaiser took to the micro-blogging site to share his thoughts on billionaire Elon Musk.

Eusebius McKaiser has been blasted by social media users after he called out Elon Musk on Twitter. Image: Getty Images and @eusebius_mckaiser

Source: UGC

He said Musk, who is the new owner of Twitter, has a general vibe that shows that he decided to flee to Canada after Matric to evade being listed in the national service. He wrote:

"There's something about @elonmusk's tweets and general vibe that screams 1970s Transvaal roots; an English bootjie from Pretoria who hated cadets, and wasn't looking forward to conscription, so checked out Canada instead, after matric rage. Transvaal Twitter is very chuffed."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Eusebius McKaiser's tweets came across as jealous to peeps. Many called him out for using Elon Musk's name to seek relevance on social media.

@GroblerEttienne said:

"I am very happy for @elonmusk. He has achieved so much ... this "English bootjie from Pretoria." Oh man ... South Africa has lost out on a genius! South Africa doesn't deserve him."

@MakMaplotter commented:

"Seems like Eusebius is jealous. The only thing amazing he recently bought was Woolies pies."

@AlienDutchie added:

"You really should be more concerned about your blood pressure and cholesterol levels my good man."

Trevor Noah breaks down what Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover means, peeps share mixed reactions to his views

Briefly News previously reported that Trevor Noah has shared his thoughts on Elon Musk's Twitter takeover. The Mzansi-born, The Daily Show host reacted to the $44 billion (R690 billion) deal during the latest episode of his show.

The comedian reportedly praised the Space X founder for making "a very smart move" because "wealthy men know the value of publishing platforms".

The South African shared that Trevor Noah also explained that Twitter is a very influential platform. He praised the micro-blogging app for helping movements such as Black Lives Matter and Arab Spring. R

Source: Briefly News