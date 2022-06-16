South Africa has come such a long way since 16 June 1976, which is a day etched in history because of the bravery of the students who gave their lives for what they believed in

These ladies are hella successful and started their companies from scratch with almost nothing

The 16th of June is a very important day in South Africa’s history and commemorates the courage of the youth of 1976, who sacrificed their lives to fight against the injustices of the apartheid regime.

In honour of Youth Day, Briefly News has decided to take a look at some of the stories about successful young South African businesswomen we were lucky enough to share with Mzansi.

Three of the young businesswomen we had the privilege of writing about. Image: Kasi Economy/Twitter, Kasi Economy/Facebook and Nkoka Women In Agro Business/Facebook.

These inspiring ladies built their businesses from almost nothing, proving that innovation and hard work can lead to success.

Have a look at some of these inspiring young entrepreneurs:

1. Lady uses R350 grant to start a small business, now makes R400 daily

A Limpopo-based woman who used to receive R350 monthly from government now makes over R400 daily with her thriving muffin business. Mavis Maluleka used her grant money to start her business and hasn’t looked back since. Saffas were hella proud of the innovative young lady and took to the comment section to wish her well.

2. Woman uses little money she has to open own business, inspires SA: “power to you girl”

A young hun from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal did the nation proud and proved that hard work really does pay off. Sithabile Mazibuko opened up her very own ice cream store that sells yummy soft serves and other decadent sweet treats. Mzansi netizens were super proud of her determination and rushed to the comment section to congratulate her on the successful biz.

3. Woman uses R389 to buy seeds, grows successful company in 2 years

After losing her job, Ntando Thabethe saw potential in her large backyard. Her husband gave her R389 to do her hair but Thabethe decided to buy seeds instead. At first, she only wanted to feed her family but today, she is running a successful business that creates jobs for many other people.

4. Single Mother inspires Mzansi by using R350 grant to kickstart furniture business

An inspiring single mom from Free State used her social relief grant to start a small furniture business. Qwali Lekheakhoa transforms old tyres into incredible pieces of furniture. The post of the woman busy with her craft was shared widely on social media and Mzansi praised the awe-inspiring and creative single mother for her talent and innovation.

Triple threat: Supermom overcomes GBV background to start farming biz, write novel and graduate, all before 22

In another inspiring story, Briefly News reported on a supermom from Pietermaritzburg who is proving that her background won’t define her. She is growing a poultry farming business, has authored her first book, and just graduated – all before her 22nd birthday.

The young lady didn’t have an easy upbringing and grew up in homes where she was exposed to GBV and domestic violence. But despite her traumatic childhood, Ntobeko Mafu, 21, is determined to make something of her life and even bagged a qualification from DUT in Human Resource Management recently.

