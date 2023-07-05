Asian markets drop as China data indicates further weakness

Traders are increasingly concerned about weakness in China's economy, which is a key driver of global growth. Photo: Noel Celis / AFP

Source: AFP

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Asian markets sank Wednesday as another round of data showed China's economy continued to struggle in June, with little hope that the country's leaders can unveil the blockbuster stimulus needed to kickstart growth.

With the Independence Day holiday keeping Wall Street closed, investors had few other catalysts to drive business, with the rally from last week's US inflation data already running out of steam.

Focus now turns to the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting, which should provide an insight into officials' thinking when they decided to pause interest rates for the first time after 10 straight hikes.

That will be followed Friday by closely watched jobs creation data, a key guide to the state of the world's top economy.

While the Fed and other central banks' battle against sticky inflation has been the overriding issue for investors this year, Beijing's struggle to get growth back on track has also been a major cause of angst on trading floors.

A string of indicators in recent months has shown that policymakers have a lot of work to do to get the world's number two economy and key driver of global GDP back up to speed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The initial burst of activity seen after the lifting of the country's zero-Covid policy at the end of 2022 has given way to torpidity, but apart from the odd pledge of action and some small interest rate cuts, authorities have done little to address the problem.

In the latest sign of trouble, the Caixin private survey of the services sector showed activity slowed sharply in June and at a much faster pace than feared.

That came after an official reading also pointed to weakness in the sector and added to a run of soft data on trade and consumer activity, among other things.

However, analysts said that while Beijing has said it plans to provide much-needed support, the scope will be limited owing to huge debt levels in the country, meaning the bazookas deployed in the past cannot be used this time.

Asian markets fell in early trade, with Hong Kong off more than one percent.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington and Manila were also in the red.

Meanwhile, China-US relations remain an issue, and Xi Jinping's government this week added to their tech standoff by imposing export controls on key metals used in making microchips.

Officials said Monday's measure placed on shipments of gallium and germanium was to protect national security.

A day after that move, Xi urged countries to avoid decoupling and severing supply chains.

But SPI asset Management's Stephen Innes said: "Although largely unheard of in our day-to-day lives, China is easily the world's dominant producer of both, and the restriction pushes the global economy one step closer to high-tech decoupling.

"Indeed Tech Wars could make Trump's trade war with China look like a board game of Axis and Allies compared to its broader impact on the high-tech world."

Key figures around 0230 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 percent at 33,303.00 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.2 percent at 19,179.13

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 3,231.25

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0876 from $1.0900 on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2705 from $1.2726

Dollar/yen: UP at 144.60 yen from 144.44 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.60 pence from 85.66 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.5 percent at $70.85 per barrel (from Monday's close)

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.6 percent at $75.80 per barrel

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 7,519.72 (close)

New York - Dow: Closed for a holiday

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP