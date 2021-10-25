South Africans are sharing contrasting reactions to the news that Eyethu Cinema will be demolished to make way for a shopping mall

The cinema is located in Mofolo township in Soweto and is deemed one of the first black-owned cinemas in South Africa

Mzansi feels the idea of having a mall is a good one but some people feel there should be more factories to create employment

Located in Mofolo in Soweto, Eyethu Cinema is set to be demolished, according to a report carried by @Kasi Economy. The social media page headed online to share the sad news for many locals.

The Twitter account holder says the cinema is one of the first black-owned cinemas and it is set to be demolished to make way for a shopping mall. According to the reactions from many locals, the development of having a shopping mall is not equal to having a factory because fewer jobs will be created. @KasiEconomy wrote on social media:

“One of South Africa's first black-owned cinemas, Eyethu Cinema, situated in Soweto will be demolished to make way for a shopping mall.”

@MyAppinabox said:

“The first black owned cinema was situated in King William's Town, Eastern Cape and was started by the late Anthony Tommy... the second was by late Mr. Kona from Zwelitsha, also in the King Williams Town/Bhisho region.”

@Ndurayyayo said:

“People who think we need malls are funny, malls are going to be empty in 15 years' time, everything is going online So the jobs you’re advocating for won’t last even a generation."

@KulaniCool said:

“Why do you always think malls are bad but factories are good? I'm not fighting.”

@Cheetahplains said:

“People criticise the idea of having more malls while they also complain about being far away from towns because of apartheid. People in most villages and townships spend too much on transportation to get to shops."

@SpholaMS said:

“The sad reality of big business cannibalising the townships.”

@Brillianths said:

“Isn’t that development?”

