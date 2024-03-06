Eskom will increase the power cuts by intensifying loadshedding from Stage 2 to Stage 4 on Wednesday

The power utility said there was a delay in returning generating units to service, and that resulted in its decision

South Africans on social media expressed their frustration about the extended hours of darkness

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced its plans to escalate loadshedding to Stage 4, beginning at 8pm on Wednesday until 5am on Thursday.

Extended hours of darkness

This decision comes amid the ongoing struggles to stabilise the power supply across the country.

The state entity will then implement stage 2 until 8pm, followed by another round of stage 4 load-shedding until 5am on Friday. This pattern is set to continue until further notice.

Challenges faced by Eskom

Eskom said the decision was made after delays in returning three generating units to service and the need to replenish emergency reserves.

Unplanned outages have also put a strain on the power grid, with 16,193MW of generating capacity affected.

Public outcry over loadshedding

SA people have threatened to hold the government accountable for subjecting the country to prolonged periods of darkness.

@goolammv asked:

"Does the ANC not want to win the elections?"

@shothelilufuno mentioned:

"See you on the day of elections keep on loadshedding."

@MReddyRibeiro wrote:

"No loadshedding and Stage 2 then all of a sudden Stage 4. "

@abduchempath suggested:

"Vote them out. You are useless."

@Nevszz tweeted:

"This must be the beacon of hope the ANC was referring to."

@Nkosi_Dlamini_ mentioned:

"Congratulations on your constant failure, you are really good at it."

@Total_Argh added:

"It was only a matter of time. Never trust this company along with its government."

City Power rolls out smart meters free of charge

Recently, Briefly News reported that Johannesburg's City Power revealed that it has been rolling out smart meters for no cost since last year in August and continues to do so.

City Power's new meters are expected to be a boost for residents during loadshedding. City Power's smart meters allow users to know how much the electricity they have been using costs.

