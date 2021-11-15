Online retail stores, Takealot and OneDayOnly are said to be over-inflating discount prices to make it seem like consumers are saving more

A report shows that the discounted prices offered by the stores are sometimes cheaper but the discounts offered are not accurate

South Africans have been urged to be vigilant when shopping Black Friday deals, especially when making purchases on credit

JOHANNESBURG - A report shows online stores such as Takealot and OneDayOnly have been using time-constrained discounts to get consumers to make impulsive purchases.

The report also shows that some of these discounts have been overinflated by the companies. These companies are said to over exaggerate the retail prices of items they discount making it look like they are offering great deals.

Takealot and OneDayOnly are reportedly over-inflating their discount prices. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

BusinessInsider reports that some of the prices advertised by these two companies are lower than the prices offered by competitors, however, when it comes to discounts, the information provided is rarely accurate.

There are also cases in which some of the advertised discounted products were the same price at other retailers if not cheaper, without the discounted sales pitch.

It has been found that in the lead up to the much anticipated Black Friday deals, Takealot and OneDayOnly greatly exaggerated their discounts by 100%.

In the month of October, Takealot advertised R10 690 worth of discounts, however, only R2 018.99 worth of discounts were actually offered. With OneDayOnly, the company advertised R6 220 worth of discounts and only R2 161.

The overly-inflated discount prices have been recorded over a period of five months and in that time both Takealot and OneDayOnly.

South Africans urged to be wary about Black Friday deals

South Africans are being encouraged to be on the lookout for Black Friday discounts scams as the biggest sale of the year approaches on 26 November.

In last year's shopping frenzy, consumers found that retailers would increase the prices of products only to dramatically decrease them during the Black Friday sale, making it seem people are saving large sums of money, according to IOL.

National Debt Advisors (NDA) chief executive Sebastien Alexanderson says shoppers really need to be careful when making their purchases this Black Friday, especially if they are buying items on credit.

Alexanderson says consumers could end up paying more than double for their purchases in that regard.

South Africans react to Takealot and OneDayOnly discount scandal

Briefly News put together some comments from South Africans about what Takealot and OneDay Only have been claiming in regard to the discounts they offer. Take a look below:

@StretfordKnigh1 said:

"I've known for a long time that @OneDayOnlycoza was a scam. You can google their "deals" and find the items for a similar price. Then there is their ridiculous waiting time of 2 to 3 weeks. At least Takealot delivers quickly."

@MBCloete said:

"Doesn't inspire trust or confidence in the online retail system, especially considering Black Friday around the corner."

@Johan___Kruger said:

"There are no South African companies that have the vaguest clue what Black Friday is about. It is embarrassing when companies even advertise 10% and 20% discounts. Entry-level to qualify should be 40%...and a REAL 40%."

@missfaithziqubu said:

"These online shops will scam you. Go to the actual brand supplier and see the price difference. You find the item marked down or cheaper than what takeaolot/superblist have the item listed for on their shopping site."

Source: Briefly.co.za