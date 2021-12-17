Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is in the firing line after an audit report revealed the devastating state of the railway infrastructure in the country.

Mbalula gave a breakdown of the functionality of rail in each province which left peeps with a sour taste in their mouths

Peeps are fed up with the poor railway infrastructure in SA and said government is not doing enough to save the trains

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula released an audit about the country’s poor railway infrastructure and South Africa went onto social media to voice their concerns. Image: Phill Magakoe/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

An audit on the country’s rail infrastructure has revealed that a meagre 17% of Prasa’s railway network in Gauteng is efficient.

Times Live reported that the information came to light after transport minister Fikile Mbalula sent out a response to a flurry of questions that he received.

Mbalula hit back with the statement after he quizzed about the provinces rolling stock by EFF’s Nontando Nolutshungu.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mbalula gave a breakdown of the state of the rail infrastructure per province.

Shockingly 47% of the railway network was operational in KwaZulu-Natal and only 40% in the Western Cape.

Peeps were quick to react to the news of the ailing parastatal.

Journalist @BabaloNdenze said:

I would tag Mbalula if it would make a difference. Makafike u2024 #PRASA.”

@dwaine_van said:

“Utter collapse of critical infrastructure. Only 17% of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA’s (Prasa) network in Gauteng is functional, transport minister Fikile Mbalula revealed during a written response.”

@Nhleiks5 said:

“Mbalula is collapsing our transport systems IN STAGES’.”

@Azania_Umoja said:

“Apartheid government managed to build and maintain all these train stations but ANC government, Fikile Mbalula are failing to look after these inheritance.What a useless government.”

@Nhleiks5 said:

“You see Mbalula and friends with your big mouths what you have done to our queen which you were supposed to protect. Voetsek!”

"Unprovoked lying": SA reacts to Fikile Mbalula's promise to fix PRASA

Previously News Briefly wrote about Minister Fikile Mbalula who recently told Parliament that he was working on fixing the Passenger Rail Agency of SA.

According to Fikile he is already working on some "ambitious" projects to help the agency get back on its feet.

SA does not believe that Fikile Mbalula will be fixing Prasa anytime soon.

Mbalula also said that all those involved in crippling the ailing agency would be brought to justice after the agency received a disclaimed audit opinion for two years in a row from the Auditor General, who remarked that the agency had unreliable financial statements and a lack of financial discipline.

Meanwhile, South Africans seemingly have no faith in Mbalula's promises and have had this to say: @HadebeM2 said: "Delusional @MbalulaFikile LYING unprovoked."

Source: Briefly.co.za