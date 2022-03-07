Ahead of International Women’s Day 2022, Bentley holds ‘Extraordinary Women’ event in Crewe to launch student mentoring program

Students from partner universities will be selected to benefit from mentoring and work experience with Bentley

The program is designed to highlight the career opportunities available in the motor sector

Crewe event builds on last year’s kick-off activity in the United Arab Emirates, where four students have this week been selected to take part

Extraordinary Women supports Bentley’s Beyond100 strategy and goals to achieve 30 per cent diverse management by 2025

The motor industry is dominated by men, nearly all the CEOs of major car companies are male. British carmaker Bentley is hoping to change that by supporting a development program for the next generation of female talent. The carmaker, based in Crewe England, has kicked off a bespoke mentoring program for female students in the fields of technology, engineering, design and business.

The program was successfully launched in the United Arab Emirates last year and now it is being rolled out in the United Kingdom as part of the carmaker's strategy to encourage more women to consider the range of careers available in the motor industry.

Bentley's new mentoring program has kicked off in the United Kingdom. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

The launch event, named ‘Extraordinary Women’, brought together students from four UK partner universities; Crewe UTC and experts from within the business, Newspress reports.

Chaired by senior motoring journalist, Erin Baker and with the support of Bentley’s Member of the Board for Human Resources, Karen Lange, and Professor Georgina Harris from Arden University, the event consisted of three-panel talks and the opportunity for the students to pitch a wide range of questions about STEM careers, opportunities in motoring and how to bring more women into the industry to the panel, Zigwheels reports.

Member of the Board for Human Resources, Dr Karen Lange, explained:

“Women remain under-represented in many key areas of our business, so with International Women’s Day approaching, it has been a great opportunity to focus on how we can lift the lid on the incredible range of careers we have to offer and encourage more women into the industry – as well as ensuring we support those who are already working with us.

Lange went on to say that:

“Extraordinary Women will provide a transformative opportunity for the selected students, by connecting them with experts who can share their insights and experience and help inspire them shape their own journeys.”

Inspiring the next generation of female talent, Bentley kicks off mentorship in technology and business. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

Bentley will now work with the partner universities to identify the students who will take part in the program. In the UAE, where the initiative kicked off in December 2021, the four students who have been selected to take part in the programme were confirmed this week and they will join the UK mentees at Bentley’s Crewe headquarters for a one-week visit in June.

Hind Khalid Almaazmi, who is studying Design Management and Luxury Brand Marketing at the American University in Sharjah, reflects on having been invited to take part in the programme.

Almaazmi said:

“I am excited to have been selected to take part in the Initiative. I am really looking forward to gaining insights in entrepreneurship and leadership from my mentor, Amna Al Habtoor, along with automotive design and craftsmanship skills from various women in the design team at Bentley Motors. It will also be great to travel to the UK and see the factory.”

Extraordinary Women supports Bentley’s Beyond100 strategy and goals to achieve 30 per cent diverse management by 2025. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

Source: Briefly News