Meet the brilliant Thandeka Ngoma, consumer sales director at Bridgestone Southern Africa, who is leading from the front and continuously seek opportunities to encourage young women to be brave and put themselves forward to lead and make a lasting impact on future generations

In April 2021, Bridgestone Southern Africa became the first company in the tyre industry to achieve a Level 3 broad-based black economic empowerment accreditation

From 2019 to now, highly skilled female professionals have become an integral part of the company’s future, paving the way for future generations of women

Thandeka Ngoma became the first female Consumer Sales Director at Bridgestone Southern Africa in 2020, after serving as Head of Marketing since she joined the company in 2017.

Having now served about two years as Consumer Sales Director at Bridgestone Southern Africa (BSAF), Thandeka Ngoma is well on her way to not just growing the company’s salesforce but helping the entire entity to evolve in how it serves customers through effective team building.

Consumer sales director at Bridgestone SA. Image: MotorPress

Ngoma is making big strides at Bridgestone Southern Africa, and has worked for large companies such as Brandtone, Procter & Gamble, Ernst and Young and Investec, MotorPress reports.

However, it's at the tyre company in an industry that's largely male-dominated where she is making a concerted effort to focus and dedication to people development.

In August 2021, Thandeka walked away with top honours in the ‘Positive Role Model in a Multinational Pan-African Company’ category at the 9th Annual 2021 Gender Mainstreaming Awards Southern Africa, reports Polity.

Thandeka is part of a growing contingent of new executives at Bridgestone, bringing a wealth of experience from diverse backgrounds and experience and now oversees 80 people in her sales director role that she has been in since April 2020.

Thandeka says:

“Through platforms such as the Bridgestone Women’s Forum and our Lean-In Circles, we continuously seek opportunities to encourage young women to be brave and put themselves forward to lead and make a lasting impact on future generations."

