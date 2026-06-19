The South African rugby community has been thrown into mourning after the death of Temba Ludwaba was announced after battling a long illness.

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The former Eastern Province and Kwaru rugby player passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, after a lengthy battle with illness at the age of 81.

Having grown up in the Cradock area before making New Brighton his home, Ludwaba was celebrated as one of the leading black rugby talents of his generation. Tributes have poured in from across the country, recognising not only his accomplishments on the pitch but also his unwavering efforts to promote and strengthen the game throughout his life.

Known for his toughness and dedication, Ludwaba earned respect as a forward who gave everything for his team. At a time when black players had few opportunities to showcase their talent, he stood out through his performances and character. Many credit him with helping to lay the foundation for future rugby stars from South Africa's townships and rural areas.

The South African rugby community recently lost former player Russell Nelson, and also a young player who died during training.

SA Rugby mourns as Ludwaba passes away

South African Rugby released an official statement on their website to confirm the death of Ludwaba on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander hailed the South African rugby great as a former national representative and one of the outstanding locks of his generation. He said Ludwaba's impact on the sport extended far beyond his playing days, adding that his legacy would remain an important part of South African rugby history.

Eastern Province Rugby also paid tribute to the late stalwart, remembering him as a devoted servant of Spring Rose and a towering figure in the region's rugby community. Former teammates and rivals reflected on his competitive spirit, while also highlighting his generosity and commitment to supporting others after retirement.

South Africans pay tribute to Ludwaba

South Africans and other rugby fans took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary Ludwaba after his passing was announced.

Eric Rennie said:

"Sincere condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace."

Willie V Galli shared:

"May God rest in peace 🙏🏿🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

Jackques Arnolds commented:

"May Temba's soul rest in peace. I remember him during his rugby game; he was one of a kind."

Keith Cheeza Plaatjies reacted:

"I fondly remember whenever we see a big, strong guy play rugby, we call him "TEMBA" RIP. Temba Ludwaba."

Mandla Mdludlu mentioned:

"Mr Tman, one of the best rugby Black (African) players during the most difficult times in rugby. Rest in peace, and we are with your family during this taxing time."

Willie Belelie wrote:

"One of the Biggest and Greatest Trees,, Chopped down... Grace your new race well. Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Great Legend 🙏🙌👌👍🙏🙏🙏👊👊👊."

Isaac Daniel van Rooyen added:

"Heartfelt condolences to the family (Zanele) and friends…MHDSRIP! 🙏🏿"

SA star dies during a rugby match

Briefly News earlier reported that a South African rugby star passed away during a match between Alberton and Union Bulldogs in Mzansi.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the 38-year-old are yet to be made public.

Source: Briefly News