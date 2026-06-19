Media personality Aaron Moloisi sparked a debate on social media this week when his latest photos were posted online

A close friend of the legendary TV personality set the record straight on his weight loss photos this week

Fans of the former The Queen actor comforted him, while online trolls criticised him

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Aaron Moloisi's Close Friend Sets the Record Straight on his Latest Photos. Image: Nozipho_Matshaba

Source: Twitter

A close friend of TV personality Aaron Moloisi has responded to online comments about the actor's dramatic weight loss.

The former Take 5 TV presenter trended on social media on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, when his latest photos were shared on X.

BuzzLifeNews revealed on its X account on Thursday, 18 June 2026, that a close friend of Moloisi shared that the TV personality is doing well and asked the public to be kinder in their comments.

"He is okay, guys. He is surviving. People see one picture and immediately assume the worst. The truth is that times are not the same. The years have gone by, and Aaron has not been on television for a while, but he still gets event-hosting gigs and continues to work," said the friend.

The friend also revealed that Moloisi's appearance should be viewed in the context of his age and changing lifestyle.

"He is 47 after all, going on 50. People change as they get older. Not everyone is going to look the same forever. He is doing okay, and people need to be less harsh and less judgmental," said the friend.

Social media user Visse_SS shared the latest photos of the actor and media personality on his X account on Wednesday, 17 June 2026.

Social media users react to the latest photos of Moloisi

Ronny Makgakga said:

"We are all in the queue of going through something in this life no matter how fine we are doing now."

Binnie Wocoh reacted:

"Those who are mocking him must remember that, life is a vicious circle. Een dag dit sal die dag wees," (one day is one day).

Mantoa Vee Mailula wrote:

"We all go through stuff in life. He's going through life le yena, tswang ko Aaron (leave Aaron alone) affairs asseblief."

Kylie Mikayla Mabuza commented:

"It's so sad because some are even joking about it, but we are human, we have family, and imagine joking about it while it can happen to someone close to you."

Thato Tsulo-Nkone replied:

"Sometimes when you dont know what to say just keep quiet. Is he the first to go through whatever yhooo ai ngeke leave him alone?"

Kgomotso MamaRene Motso responded:

"One thing about life, everyone is going through something. The sooner we show some kindness, the better."

Doreen Malebo said:

"He will eventually bounce back...And people must also know that what goes around comes around. Period!"

Aaron Moloisi's friend reacts to his his latest photos. Image: @DonaldMakhasane

Source: UGC

Pabi Moloi’s latest video sparks concern about her dramatic weight loss

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African media personality Pabi Moloi's dramatic weight loss raised concern among her fans.

The online community had questions after watching Pabi's latest video, showcasing how much she had changed over the years.

This comes after her controversial divorce, which many believe may be the reason behind the star's dramatic change in appearance.

Source: Briefly News