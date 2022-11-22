Mzansi peeps were not impressed with seeing a sleek Hyundai i20N cruising on a pothole-filled road in a township

The sight seen in the clip is not only designated to that area but can be found on many streets in the country

South Africans had a varied discussion about the sporty car and the state of the infrastructure in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans couldn't believe their eyes and had chest pains when they saw a stylish Hyundai i30N cruise on a road filled with massive potholes.

SA peeps were stunned at seeing a Hyundai i30N weave through a pothole-ridden road and commented on the car. Images: @VehicleTrackerz/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@VehicleTrackerz shared the clip online, showing some onlookers admiring the car as it slowly drove past them. However, the Twitter post changed the perspective of many when peeps saw the road the car was driving on.

SA's poor road infrastructure

According to Business Insider, the country's economy gets severely affected by the ailing road network in the country, with the agricultural industry being one of the sectors that experience consistent inconvenience.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The car driving on the terrible road is quite something. Most folks in the comments loved the sporty i30N, while someone said that it's preferable over a VW.

See the comments below:

@SingyNkuna said:

"VW is overpriced, and people are over it."

@wgodfrey32 asked:

"Are we all going to ignore these potholes?"

@Yogae11332246 posted:

@MusiKaMhlanga3 mentioned:

"Hyundai is coming up with some very nice cars l must say "

@Duke18n commented:

"The road to centre stage in this tweet. Forget the car "

@ZamuthoS shared:

@Dima_Tshinaba said:

"Forget about the Hyundai. What freakin road is that? Hell nooo."

@12Vendalicious mentioned:

"GTI are busy overheating, water pumps getting replaced, cylinder heads getting skimmed..."

@phutikgadima commented:

"@Ford @FordSouthAfrica, I still think that you guys should reconsider bringing the ST back. Nou there is leadership void in the hood."

Video of armed man grabbing money box from cash in transit van and running away on foot leaves SA suspicious

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that a video of an armed man brazenly approaching a cash-in-transit van on foot has gone viral and left many South Africans with many unanswered questions.

The footage was posted on Twitter by @VehicleTrackerz and showed a man and a woman walking together with a cash-in-transit van identifiable on the side as the guards offload the vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News