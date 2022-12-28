The new Hyundai advert had tongues on social media wagging from all different corners of the world

The company took the initiative to clarify to its customers the correct pronunciation of Hyundai

Mzansi netizens found the advert humorous and many stubborn people said they'll pronounce the Hyundai name as they see fit

Hyundai Motor Company decided to shed light to its international customers on how to correctly pronounce its brand's name.

The new advert of the South Korean company showed how people usually mispronounce the brand's name and repeatedly rectified their blunders in the ad.

Hyundai said they hoped the fun advert will attract more customers to become knowledgeable about their brand offering, reported TimesLIVE.

The automotive manufacturing company admitted that it would take time and more education for customers to say its name properly.

The clever campaign gained a lot of attention on social media, with customers sharing how they have been butchering the name for decades.

To their surprise, a lot of people shared that they have been rhyming the name with Monday and Sunday

Trevor Moyake said:

"The South Africans I know pronounce it Hun-day."

Tina Heine posted:

"There used to be an ad on TV by the importer that said Huyndai like Sunday."

Zwely Du Toit wrote:

"We are not Americans, let us pronounce it the way we like please."

Beat Oven mentioned:

"I bought it with my money, I pronounce it however I want."

Yolanda Klaas wrote:

"But I call it "Hun-day"

Reabetsoe Yiika added:

"Let's also wait for Huawei then we'll take it from there."

Charl Lotte stated:

"Whatever! It's still the same car."

