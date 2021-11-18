Blade Nzimande Busts Pass Mark Increase Myths, Says NFSAS Rumours Are False

The Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, Blade Nzimande, has put rumours of an NSFAS pass mark increase to bed

Rumours have been circulating on social media that NSFAS students will need to achieve a minimum of 75% in their modules to retain funding from 2022

Nzimande expressed that the 2022 NSFAS requirements have not been finalised, and will be made known to the public in due course

Blade Nzimande, the Minister of Higher Education, has addressed rumours that tertiary students will need to achieve 75% in their modules to retain their NSFAS funding.

Nzimande says that the 2022 NSFAS requirements are still being deliberated and will be communicated to the public at a later stage.

Times Live reports that the currently NSFAS recipients need to attain 50% for their modules to keep their funding.

NSFAS proposal consequences

The pass mark increase rumours reached the South African Union of Students (SAUS), who were dismayed by the news. Asive Dlanjwa, the union's spokesperson, expressed SAUS' commitment to getting NSFAS to reverse their decision, SABC News reports.

“On Monday, we met with the scheme and SRC’s and they made their presentation. And we rejected the presentation. So we hope that they listen to us.

But if they don’t listen, I promise that there’s no single institution that will open next year as long as the poor will be kept outside those gates through those measures," Dlanjwa said.

Reactions to NSFAS pass mark rumours

@MukhethwaKhoro4 said:

"Mxm this man doesn't have matric bt he talk abt 75% kanjani."

@DibaThembaa believes:

"Nothing good ever comes from this man, he is an enemy to the students of this country."

@Equitypers asked:

"Who is the misleader?"

@xolanikunene shared:

Nah boet, we all dont like him but has a PhD ... we should at least respect that."

