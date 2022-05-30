A beautiful Mzansi babe has bagged a whopping 16 distinctions from the University of Johannesburg

Taking to LinkedIn, the gorgeous and intelligent young graduate said that she owes all her success to God Almighty

Social media users have congratulated the stunning hun on her amazing academic achievement, some calling her a triple threat with beauty, brains and class

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

An intelligent and gorgeous Mzansi graduate from Johannesburg proves that beauty, brains and class can co-exist.

Palesa Ramafola, a graduate of the University of Johannesburg (UJ), has taken to social media to share her excitement about bagging 16 distinctions, thanking her creator for granting her success on the long academic journey.

A beautiful and brainy young Mzansi hun has graduated from the University of Johannesburg, with the sis bagging a whopping 16 distinctions for her efforts. Image: Palesa Ramafola/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

“By the sufficient grace of my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, by the hand of God I was empowered to bring this degree to completion,” she posted on LinkedIn.

The stunner earned herself a Bachelor of Arts degree in Strategic Corporate Communication, with the young sis winning many awards and achieving several accolades during her studies.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Throughout the years I achieved 16 distinctions, was the Assagai DMASA award winner in 2020, a member of the Golden Key international society, UJenius, and a two-time Dean's list winner. All Praise to the Most High,” the post continued.

The gorgeous stunner enjoyed many academic successes on the road to graduation. Image: Palesa Ramafola/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Netizens congratulate the young graduate

LinkedIn users were quick to shower the stunner with congratulatory messages, wishing her well for the future.

Yonela Mbana wrote:

“Congratulations Palesa! Your future is bright. We are proud that you have done so well. Your mom must be proud!”

Kim Whitaker (eMBA) said:

“Congratulations! I’m sure it took a lot of dedication and hard work to bring about such success - an inspiration to others!”

Pauline Simamane added:

“Beautiful and class. Well done and the same Jesus Christ you publicly declare will show off with you in a big way, he holds the key of David… Watch the space, I love the fact that you are not ashamed of the gospel!”

Stunning graduate celebrates bagging 16 distinctions in record time, Mzansi showers her with congratulations

In a related inspiring story, Briefly News reported that another Mzansi babe graduated with 16 distinctions as well. Halala for female excellence!

Young Twitter user, @RatibabyG was beaming with pride as she shared her amazing news online along with some stunning snaps from graduation day that you’ll definitely want to take a second look at.

Saffas were so proud of the young woman and flooded the comments section with awesome messages.

Source: Briefly News