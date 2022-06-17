A gorgeous young babe from Umtata in the Eastern Cape looked hella pretty as she celebrated her graduation with her mom and twin sis by her side

In a post shared by Walter Sisulu University, the three ladies were totally giving boss babe vibes, showing that family can and should stick with each other through special moments and tough times

Nozipho Jwajwa graduated with her Advanced Diploma in Human Resource Management and didn’t mind sharing her big moment with the two most special women in her life

Three stunning ladies from Umtata are totally making waves online after Walter Sisulu University (WSU) shared glowing snaps of the women attending a very special graduation.

While only one of the women actually graduated, the monumental achievement was shared among all of them.

Nozipho Jwajwa graduated in Human Resource Management with her twin sister, Zizipho and their mom by her side. Image: Walter Sisulu University/Facebook.

Nozipho Jwajwa completed her Advanced Diploma in Human Resource Management (HRM) at WSU, with her twin sister Zizipho, and their mother, there to take part in the festivities and show true boss babe vibes.

Families need to stick together and support each other, through special moments like graduations, and through darker times. And the Jwajwa did exactly that, turning up in the biggest way for young Nozipho.

The young lady didn’t mind sharing the spotlight with her mother and twin, with the three ladies taking turns to wear the graduation sashes.

The WSU post was captioned:

“It's a family affair as Nozipho Jwajwa is joined by her twin Zizipho and their mother on her graduation in Advanced Diploma HRM!! #familyvalues #wsugrad2022.”

South Africans eagerly congratulate the ‘grad fam’

Mzansi social media users went absolutely nuts for the post, congratulating all the ladies for the monumental occasion in their family.

Take a look at some of the top comments:

Siziphiwe Kidx Mfundisi said:

“Abo buy 1 get 1 free, congratulations babies.”

Lungie WooDelwa Nizzy added:

“Well done zithandwa zam, #Izifundiswa.”

Yolanda Nhinhi Jwajwa wrote:

“Blood congrats you guys.”

