A young babe has graduated in legal studies from UKZN despite encountering delays with her studies and losing her mom along the way

The stunning woman credits her success to hard work and the unyielding support of her loving father, who continuously encouraged her

The inspiring woman took to LinkedIn to share her story, with netizens moved and pouring in congratulatory messages

A gorgeous woman has taken to LinkedIn to post about finally graduating with her Bachelor of Social Science in Legal Studies degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), despite losing her mother and facing a rocky journey.

The young woman said that she only started studying several years after matriculating, but continued to believe in herself with her father’s love and unending support.

Siri Zihindula was overwhelmed and grateful to have finally graduated from UKZN despite losing her mom. Image: Siri Zihindula/LinkedIn

In an online post, Siri Zihindula said she was awestruck and didn’t have the words to express her joy after completing her studies.

“I still don’t have suitable words to describe how I feel. In all, it has been God through my mother’s prayer that got me here,” she said.

The graduate said that her world fell apart after losing her mother during her first year of studies and she’d considered quitting the course.

“Unfortunately, after my first semester in July 2019, I lost the most important person, my dearest mother. The quicker way was to give up; I thought university was not for me,” she said.

But with the love of her dearest dad, Siri continued to persevere with her studies, despite her challenges.

“It would be hypocritical of me not to mention my father. We all know there is a standard age to hit varsity, but in my case, it was not. I was finally admitted to varsity seven years after Matric, when all my high school mates had already graduated from university, with some even working,” she said.

During the moments when she didn’t believe in herself because of her age, the lovely lady's dad and siblings kept motivating her.

“Having someone thinking so highly of you is priceless. My siblings are my pillars and my support system in any way you can think of, I would write a book if I start describing them. I thank God for them, to say the least,” she added.

The young woman notes that her family kept her going through all struggles, with the little snuggles she got from her niece each day helping her stay grounded through the challenges.

“To anyone reading this, there is still hope, don’t give up on yourself and most importantly, on people who think highly of you,” she added.

Netizens wowed by the graduate’s testimony

Social media users flooded the comment section, wishing the young lady well for her future endeavours. Many netizens were moved by her emotional story of hope and perseverance.

Thandolwethu Ngobese said:

“Congratulations on getting the big win and sticking it out till the end.”

Lawrence Mupakurirwa added:

“Siri Zihindula, HOPE is the key. Well done and have a good life ahead.”

Djamal Eddine Hanaia wrote:

“Congratulations and good luck in your future professional career.”

