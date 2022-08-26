One woman's tertiary days are finally over and she shared her stunning pictures from the graduation

The beautiful lady had an absolute blast at her grad and said she wished she could attend it again

The Twitter user's followers were proud of her accomplishment and sent lovely messages to congratulate her

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Sharing monumental milestones on social media is how Mzansi celebrates huge achievements, and @SeutloaliLydiah didn't miss out on the opportunity to show off the photos from her graduation.

A stunning woman surprised her followers with pictures from her grad. Image: @SeutloaliLydiah/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The gorgeous lady posted a couple of pics from the big day and appeared to have had a splendid time.

In the snaps, @SeutloaliLydiah's smile shinned radiantly through and through. In one of the pictures, she threw her graduation hat up to the sky as they do in movies and the photographer captured the cute theatrical moment.

Sharing the lovely pics, the grateful hun wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"I wish this could happen every two weeks."

Her followers were very proud and wished her congratulations in the comment section. They also told her that she looked completely stunning on her big day.

Take a look at some of the reactions people had to her post:

@Se_Mone commented:

"You’re so beautiful OMG! Congratulations!! ❤️"

@LekhelebaneMot1 wrote:

"I've been trying to find a way to write this... Congratulations!"

Stunning DUT graduate has people of Mzansi catching the feels over her Inspiring graduation celebrations

In another story, Briefly News reported a grateful culinary chef who had a lot of people to thank for her achievement.

A stunning Mzansi chef celebrated her impressive graduation from the Durban University of Technology. Lungile Nhlanhla was overflowing with pride on her graduation day, and rightfully so.

Taking to Instagram, Lungile shared some stunning pictures from graduation and her celebrations. She graduated from DUT with an Advanced Diploma in Consumer Science of Food and Nutrition, adding to her levels as a personal chef.

Lungile was extremely grateful to all who made this day possible.

”Thank you to my family for their unconditional and unwavering love and support. You made yesterday so special for me. My amazing sister @nhlanhlom for capturing every single moment without skipping a beat.”

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News