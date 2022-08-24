One dope hun showed off what she had been up to offline and posted images from a professional photoshoot

The South African stunner shared several gorgeous snaps on Instagram and reminded her followers to know what day of the year it was

jennifer_rendie's friends left several messages wishing her a happy birthday on her special day

Rendani Jennifer Tshilambwana recently celebrated her 25th birthday, and the gorgeous babe showed up by uploading new content for her over 19K Instagram followers.

A beautiful lady had a lovely photoshoot on her birthday. Image: jennifer_rendie/Instagram

The stunning socialite showed off in a purple-themed professional photoshoot that highlighted her beautiful and warm complexion to the T.

She posted the pictures on Wednesday, 24th of August and the Virgo babe exuded desirable confidence in the snaps.

In the caption, jennifer_rendie wrote:

"Birthday babe."

Her surprised and envious followers flooded her comment section to wish her a happy birthday.

Take a look at the warm wishes from her Insta friends:

@faith_victorious commented:

"Happy birthday beautiful! Have a great one."

@veh_neh_sah said:

"She's a birthday girl. What gorgeous babe!"

@itsmorongoa commented:

"Hey now "

@spha_7

"Happy birthday, beautiful."

