Haibo: Zandie Gumede Is Not Interested in Reconciling With Her Sis Kelly Khumalo

Mzansi songstress Zandie Gumede has made it clear that she doesn't want to reconcile with her sister Kelly Khumalo

The singer posted cute snaps of Kelly Khumalo's kids meeting her baby for the first time and many people on her timeline thought they had reconciled

Zandie said she couldn't deny Kelly's kids access to their little cousin but her situation with their mother remains the same

Zandie Gumede has taken to social media to open up about her beef with her sister Kelly Khumalo. The singer penned a lengthy post about her relationship status with her sis.

Peeps thought the two musicians had reconciled after Zandie posted snaps of her baby meeting Kelly's kids, Christian and Thingo, for the first time. The star shared the pics on Sunday, 17 October.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, 21 October, Zandie made it clear that she and Kelly have not smoked the peace pipe yet. She reiterated that she allowed Kelly's kids to meet Zenala because she has no problem with them. According to TshisaLIVE, she said:

"What I noticed is that some took my post as a sign of reconciliation or some reunion between the two of us, but it was not. It was merely about the children."

Kelly Khumalo allegedly owes event organiser R30k

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that an event organiser is demanding her R30 000 back from Kelly Khumalo. The Empini singer allegedly owes Caroline Mosiamo the money after she apparently refused to perform at the South African Heroines Awards recently.

Caroline is the founder and organiser of the event aimed at honouring women and people living with disabilities. According to reports, Caroline paid the star R30 000, booked a hotel and also forked out R6 000 on booze and snacks.

ZAlebs reports that Kelly Khumalo arrived at the event but she allegedly refused to get out of her whip when it was time for her to hit the stage. The songstress spent most of her time inside her whip while the ceremony was continuing and then drove to the hotel she had booked for her afterwards. The ceremony took place in Bloemfontein in August.

