Will Smith Celebrates Daughter Willow's 21st Birthday With Touching Video

Will Smith celebrated her daughter's 21st birthday by posting a clip of himself reading an excerpt from his upcoming book, Will

The Hollywood superstar was telling his girl about the story of her birth and how she was born a few weeks before her expected due date

Social media users took to the actor's comment section to help him wish Willow a fabulous day on Sunday, 31 October

Will Smith's daughter is officially 21. The Hollywood superstar took to social media to wish Willow a happy birthday on Halloween Sunday.

Will Smith's daughter Willow celebrated her 21st birthday on Sunday. Image: @willsmith, @willowsmith

Source: Instagram

In celebration of her girl's birthday, the actor shared a video of himself reading a paragraph about Willow's birth date from his upcoming book, Will. According to Yahoo, Will captioned the touching clip he posted on Instagram:

"This is the (nerve wracking) moment I read my book to @willowsmith for the first time and told the story of her birth 21 years ago. Love you, Bean! Happy Bday!"

In the actual video, Will speaks about how Willow was born a few weeks earlier than her expected due date. Social media users took to Will's comment section to share their thoughts on his heartfelt post. Check out what they said below:

8_1_5_hg said:

"I’m crying thank you."

therealjayharley commented:

"Focusing on what’s important! I’ll always love Will for this!"

thelegendarykimmy wrote:

"Such a great man and a great father."

___sh_ady said:

"Happy birthday Willow."

jeff_flohr_richtinggever commented:

"You're a great guy with a good heart."

mike_lawery added:

"Awesome Father. Happy Birthday Born day Twin."

