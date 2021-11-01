Slay Gurl: Boity Looking Hot in Her Balenciaga Shoes Estimated at R9k

Boity Thulo is a well-known lover of fashion and the girl always delivers on every single fit she posts on her timeline

The rapper's latest social media posts showed off her new designer shoes accompanied by matching shades as a preview of her outfit

Boity's followers swamped her comments to let her know how hot she looked, one person wrote, "I legit thought you were Beyoncé at first glance"

Boity Thulo is most certainly living her best life. The media personality has had a rough few months but always manages to keep her social media on point. Boity just proves that there is nothing that will keep her from looking fine!

Boity Thulo's latest Instagram post shows she is a true fashion icon. Image: @boity

Last month, The South African reported that Boity had come up with a settlement plan for the damage Bujy caused to her face. In addition to the large settlement bill Boity was demanding, she threw on R200k for plastic surgery to fix the injury done to her face.

Even as the drama continues, Boity stays vibing and thriving. The reality star recently shared a snap of a new pair of heels that have a very heavy price tag. The celeb previewed items from her all designer outfit just moments before posting the full look.

Followers agreed that Boity looked smoking hot in the snap and they let her know in the comments.

@bae_melo wrote:

"I legit thought you were Beyoncé at first glance."

@bontle.modiselle said:

"You look amazing."

Halala: Boity and 3 other Mzansi celebs nominated in E! People's Choice Awards

Briefly News reported Boity, Lasizwe, Mihlali Ndamase and TikTok star Witney Ramabulana have bagged nominations in this year's E! People's Choice Awards. The nominations were revealed recently.

They all got the nod in the African Soil Star category. The exciting South African stars have taken to social media to celebrate their nominations with their fans. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, 28 October, Boity wrote:

"Be still my heart! Fam, I have been nominated for the E! People’s Choice Award in the #AfricanSocialStar category! This is definitely a 'vision board coming to life' moment! Please help me bring it home by VOTING! Your love and support mean the world to me!"

