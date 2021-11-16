Somizi Mhlongo is all about connecting with his ancestors and thanking them for all the blessings they have bestowed upon him

At a recent event, Somizi urged people to connect with their ancestors and to do it simply as to not scare people off by over-dramatising the process

Somizi’s peeps clapped after hearing what he had to say as they too feel it is a personal experience that does not need theatrics

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Boujee Mzansi media personality Somizi Mhlongo has never shied away from discussing cultural topics that some might avoid. No topic is off-limits for Somgaga.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has always been vocal about the role his ancestors have played in his life. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi has always been open about his feels when it comes to his ancestors and the part he believes they have played in his success.

Taking to social media with another one of his tea-spilling clips, Somizi wanted to soften the negative thoughts surrounding ancestors. Many people feel the practice is evil and some even refer to it as witchcraft, reported TimesLIVE.

The clip Somizi shared was from his eat.love.pray! event where he addressed guests on the matter. In the clip, Somizi explains that a white candle and impepho is all you need to connect, there is no need for people to go overboard and make others scared of the process.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“A white candle brings light, at churches they use white candles, we also use a white candle. Indians use incense and we use impepho, it's all those simple things, don't complicate things. It's as simple as kneeling and asking for guidance.”

Seeing Somizi’s words of wisdom, fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts:

@thandekapetuniantshangase said:

“Muhle umsebenzi wakho mfethu...it’s very important to acknowledge our culture.....❤️”

@pumla_g said:

“Yhuuuu thanks Somizi you put it loud and clear, ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@mr_exhibit said:

“Powerful words there❤️”

@adora_sheal said:

“Absolutely love this perspective Somsom❤️. Keep changing the narrative.”

Somizi jokes about being Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's domestic worker in lux outfit

Somizi is living his best life on these social media streets. The larger-than-life media personality posted a cute video of himself strutting his stuff on social media, reported Briefly News.

In the clip, Somgaga was rocking a luxurious designer outfit. He was looking fly in the outfit he wore. He jokingly shared that he's up for the job if Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ever need a domestic worker.

The reality TV star captioned his Instagram post:

"Kim Kardashian: I need a domestic worker... Kanye: Say no more... Somgaga. Only $3 000 per hour."

Source: Briefly.co.za