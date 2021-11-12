Somizi has jokingly shared that he doesn't mind working as a domestic worker for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The reality TV star was rocking a luxurious outfit when he made the cute video he posted on his timeline

The star's followers shared that Somizi looked stunning in the dramatic outfit he was wearing in the clip

Somizi is living his best life on these social media streets. The larger-than-life media personality has posted a cute video of himself strutting his stuff on social media.

Somizi has joked about being Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's domestic worker while wearing a lux outfit. Image: @somizi

In the clip, Somgaga was rocking a luxurious designer outfit. He was looking fly in the outfit he wore.

He jokingly shared that he's up for the job if Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ever need a domestic worker. The reality TV star captioned his Instagram post:

"Kim Kardashian: i need a domestic worker... Kanye: Say no more....Somgaga. Only $3000 per hour."

Watch the clip here:

The celebrity chef's fans took to his comment section on the photo and video sharing app to share their thoughts on his video.

senzondhlela said:

"You too much."

w0rld_0f_riri commented:

"Yassssss SomGaGa."

misslwarnah wrote:

"Somz never miss with dramatic costumes."

ktriciabeauty said:

"I watched this more than 10 times I think its also because I love this song, just made it more perfect, let me get up ngibangene."

stella.nkosi added:

"It's your life, live it. You were found doing this and no one must stop or can stop you. Love you Som."

Somizi shades estranged hubby Mohale

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi has shaded his estranged hubby Mohale Motaung. Their marriage had ended it tears it seems. The larger-than-life media personality was a guest on The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest on Wednesday night, 10 November.

The reality TV star threw major shade in the direction of his former boo when Mufasa asked about him during the lit episode. SomGaga's reply to Cassper's question left many viewers shook.

The rapper-turned-TV host asked Somizi where Mohale was and SomG gave the presenter a vicious response. According to ZAlebs, Somizi said:

"Oh he's gone. He is no longer alive."

