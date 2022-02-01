Dineo Ranaka Accused of Assault, Metro FM Star Clarifies What Really Went Down

Dineo Ranaka has clarified what really went down at a restaurant she was booked at after serious assault accusations

A young lady named Tengetile Khumalo alleged that she was attacked by the Metro FM star while partying at Funk BA over the weekend

The reality TV star denied assaulting the young lady and accused the woman of taking pics of her DJing

Dineo Ranaka has denied that she assaulted a lady over the weekend. The Metro FM presenter was playing at a gig when she allegedly followed the young woman to the bathroom and roughed her up.

Dineo Ranaka has denied assaulting a woman at a restaurant. Image: @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

The DJ doesn't like to be photographed in the first 10 minutes of her live DJ set and that's what started the argument between her and Tengetile Khumalo. Apparently, Tengetile rubbed the star up the wrong way when she came to the booth and took photos of her.

According to reports, Funk BA manager Bright Moyo said Dieno left the DJ Booth and followed the woman to the toilet. He said they didn't see what exactly happened in the ladies' room but Tengetile was fuming when she came out. Moyo said bouncers stopped her before she reached the DJ booth again.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Dineo denied the assault allegations levelled against her. She said Tengekile is the one who attacked her while she was DJiing. Dineo Ranaka also denied following the woman to the bathroom. The star claimed she left the restaurant immediately because she felt threatened.

