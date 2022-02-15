Sithelo Shozi is doing everything in her power to make sure that her three babies are taken care of forever

Launching her Baby M range, Sithelo explained how this one is for her children and how she is putting her all into making it a success

Being a mother comes with a lot of responsibility and Sithelo is not about to sit back and wait for someone to pave the way, she’s doing it on her own

Socialite and DJ, Sithelo Shozi has three gorgeous babes, Makhosi, Flo and Coco, and she’s making sure they are taken care of.

Becoming a mother ignites something in your soul that will allow you to go to great lengths to make sure your baby is protected and has everything they need and more.

Sithelo Shozi wants her children to be taken care of so she is making the moves to make sure that happens. Image: Instagram / _sithelo

The gorgeous Sithelo just launched her very own baby clothes range called Baby M. This is just one of the ventures this momma is taking on to build a lasting legacy for her children.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Sithelo explained that the baby clothing brand concept was based around the name Baby Makhosini, however, she has since had more children and felt it was only right to include them in this.

“…'M' is prominent in all their names and surnames. It was the perfect way to keep 'M,’ but it didn't completely change the name I first started with."

Sithelo is making waves with this brand as it is the first of its kind in Mzansi. Being a powerhouse fashion mogul and a momma, starting a baby clothing brand was a no brainer.

"My two biggest passions are motherhood and fashion. Why not combine the two to find something that appeals to me and doesn't make your job feel like a job? Ultimately, all of us want to realise all our dreams through the passion that drives us."

As this is a brand she is building for her children, Sithelo is making sure she oversees everything and that the quality is of the utmost highest standard. This is for her babes, so it has to be perfect!

