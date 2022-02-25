Bonnie Mbuli let social media users and fans in on her journey with mental health, therapy and taking medication

The South African actress shared a few posts on Twitter regarding her battle with depression and how she learned to love herself

The conversations surrounding mental health have become a topic high on trend lists following wide speculations on Riky Rick's cause of death

South African actress Bonnie Mbuli shared a series of posts on Twitter detailing her journey with mental health. Bonnie revealed that she was on medication and saw a therapist for a total of four years.

The untimely passing of rapper Riky Rick has opened various discussions about mental health amid wide speculations around his cause of death. Bonnie spoke about a conversation she had with her therapist who explained that the line of work she is in has a tendency to push depression.

Bonnie Mbuli has opened up about her journey to recover as she battles mental health issues. Image: @bonniembuli

Source: Instagram

Bonnie explained that social media users were not well versed on the topic and how to go about helping themselves and their loved ones who are battling mental health issues.

She revealed in the tweets that she will always be an advocate for both therapy and medication, explaining that she initially felt weak at the thought of meds and therapy but learnt to love herself in the process.

Bonnie's tweets about mental health were eye-opening for many

Bonnie's journey to self-love

Social media users discuss Bonnie's posts

@JabzintoTshabs wrote:

"Love you Bonz."

If you or anyone you know is facing any sort of mental trauma, contact one of the South African hotline numbers below:

Suicide (South African Depression and Anxiety Group) – 0800 567 567

Assault – 0861 322 322

Depression – 0800 121 314

Trauma Line – 0800 205 026

Mental Health Line – 011 234 4837

Childline - 0800 055 555

Riky Rick's death has people slamming society's views on men and their feelings

In more news about mental health discussions, Briefly News previously reported that popular Twitter user @Ori_RSA shared a post online regarding men and mental health. This follows wide assumptions that late rapper Riky Rick took his own life. Riky often spoke openly about his struggles with mental health issues.

@Ori_RSA was responding to a tweet shared by another user stating that men need to know that talking about their feelings is okay. According to @Ori_RSA, men do know that it's okay but society has other views. He wrote:

"Men know that it’s okay to talk about feelings but society taught us that 'Indoda ayikhali', 'a man should always be strong', 'talking about your feelings expresses weakness', 'Indoda must not cry', from the other gender followed by laughter and mocking."

