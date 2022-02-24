A well-known Twitter user opened up about societal pressures on men in terms of speaking out about their mental health

@Ori_RSA was responding to a tweet regarding men speaking about their feelings when he mentioned that society has made it difficult for them to do so

The tweets follow wide speculation that late SA rapper Riky Rick committed suicide, although no official statement has been released on his cause of death

Popular Twitter user @Ori_RSA shared a post online regarding men and mental health. This follows wide assumptions that late rapper Riky Rick took his own life. Riky often spoke openly about his struggles with mental health issues.

@Ori_RSA was responding to a tweet shared by another user stating that men need to know that talking about their feelings is okay. According to @Ori_RSA, men do know that it's okay but society has other views. He wrote:

"Men know that it’s okay to talk about feelings but society taught us that 'Indoda ayikhali', 'a man should always be strong', 'talking about your feelings expresses weakness', 'Indoda must not cry', from the other gender followed by laughter and mocking."

Take a look at @Ori_RSA's tweet below:

Social media users seem to be in agreement with @Ori_RSA

@Conrad_179 said:

"And sometimes it's us that laugh at each other."

@Madi_a_Bogoshi wrote:

"It's really messed up mfethu, to a point whereby you express yourself 'you're dramatic' and when they go through whatever - you're supposed to support them. It's funny how our society is messed up and still finds gratitude within the nonsense but what can we say it is what it is."

@LondiweSthe2 shared:

"True that and it should stop we all humans after all."

@_prince_em responded with:

"100% Spot on there Ori."

@Ree_Chaka tweeted:

"Sad truth but this must stop. We are all humans and I swear, if I hear anyone telling a boy child 'indoda ayikhali', I'll slap their face dizzy. Crying is a sign of strength, not weakness."

@Thembisile_Q added:

"Then Ori, it's up to us to stop that. Both men and women."

If you or anyone you know is facing any sort of mental trauma, contact one of the South African hotline numbers below:

Suicide (South African Depression and Anxiety Group) – 0800 567 567

Assault – 0861 322 322

Depression – 0800 121 314

Trauma Line – 0800 205 026

Mental Health Line – 011 234 4837

Childline - 0800 055 555

Celebs share heartbroken reactions to news of Riky Rick's passing, SA condemns the cyberbullying

In more news about Riky Rick, Briefly News previously reported that the sad news of Riky Rick's passing hit Mzansi like an atomic bomb. The I Can't Believe It rapper allegedly took his own life following a long battle with depression.

Social media was flooded with tributes following the announcement of Riky's death. Celebrities and industry colleagues also expressed shock over the incident. Taking to Twitter, Pearl Thusi shared several broken hearts and crying emojis and expressed that she wished everything was not true.

Uncle Vinny also took to the micro-blogging application to say that he wished everything was a dream. Celebrities are not the only ones who are at loss following Riky Rick's death. Fans also flooded social media with tributes for the SAMA nominated star.

