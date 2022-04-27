DJ Shimza set off a heated conversation about upcoming artists having to work for free to gain exposure in the industry

The famous DJ took to Twitter to call on all upcoming graphic designers to design free logo samples for him, and he will get to choose and work with the best one

Peeps felt Shimza wanted to exploit desperate upcoming artists because he is a big celeb; many suggested that he should have asked for portfolios instead

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Shimza is trending for the wrong reasons once again. The famous hitmaker was accused of wanting to exploit upcoming artists all in the name of exposure.

DJ Shimza left social media users divided after he asked for free logo samples from upcoming graphic designers. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

The hitmaker left Mzansi Twitter divided after calling on all upcoming graphic designers to design new logo concepts for him for free. He said he is rebranding, and those willing to work with him should come up with suggestions. He tweeted:

"Graphic design Twitter, I’m looking at changing my logo. Please send me design suggestions for me to check out."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Shimza's tweet did not sit well with peeps who accused him of exploitation. Many felt the Let The World Dance hitmaker was supposed to ask for existing portfolios, not new concepts.

@Thamwerii commented:

"So South Africans have this madness too, ask for portfolios not exploiting creatives. Shimza thinks he is so big, so he should get things done for free. Lmfao."

@Rocksville_G wrote:

"Architects, I want to build myself a very nice house. Please send me floor plans and elevations for suggestions."

However, others felt Shimza's approach was correct, and it might actually get upcoming graphic designers noticed.

@TheeMalebza noted:

"Definitely agree with Shimza, as a creative (more especially an upcoming creative) you need to keep selling yourself and avoid the Twitter mentally or else you'll hardly get these gigs."

Slik Talk called out for comparing Mihlali Ndamase To Bonang Matheba: “There’s only 1 Queen B"

Briefly News previously reported that Slik Talk has again shared his opinion on the ongoing Mihlali Ndamase story. The controversial YouTuber who has made a name by calling out celebrities slammed Mihlali for dating married men.

Ndamase charted media trends after news that businessman Leeroy Sidambe allegedly dumped his wife of many years for the beauty influencer. Slik Talk had no kind words to say to Mihlali; he even called her a 'homewrecker'. He said:

"So I hear Mihlali Ndamase is out here dating a married man, and I'm like, that's just despicable, disgusting, distasteful and nasty. Mihlali, no matter how pretty you are or how much money you have, nobody respects a homewrecker."

Source: Briefly News