Amapiano artist Lady Du is trending on social media after a clip from her Cotton Fest performance started making waves online

The crowd of hip hop-heads was left positively underwhelmed and shady peeps could not help weighing in on the awkward moment

Heading to the comments section, Mzansi had mixed reactions as some tweeps blamed the stiff crowd, while others blamed Lady Du for recycling old hits and not bringing anything new to her performance

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The talented Lady Du has been hit with some major shade on the Twitter streets after clips from her Cotton Fest performance started surfacing online.

Lady Du has been hit with some major shade on the Twitter streets after her Cotton Fest performance. Images: @ladydu_sa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Hosted on 23 and 24 April, the festival is known for celebrating all things hip hop, but it seems Lady Du's Amapiano hits did not go down well with the disinterested crowd.

Heading online, Twitter user @malusi_February shared the seriously awkward clip of her performance. Lady Du dances her heart out as the crowd looks on with completely blank expressions all around:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Naturally, the clip stirred up some seriously hilarious reactions from social media users. Shady peeps shared memes and one person left Mzansi in stitches after asking Lady Du to please stop performing her "2015 leftovers."

Check out some more of the comments below:

@vico_dbn said:

"Cotton Fest is filled with hip hop heads, she didn’t read the room."

@ChrisSentsomedi said:

"Y'all really expected Lady Du to move the skrrr skrr Crowd?? Cotton Fest is strictly for Abo Pop Smoke."

@LollymacMaklima said:

"But nabo when last did she release? People can't be dancing to 2015 leftovers."

@KgabaTau said:

"If you see A-Reece on the line up don't go, best believe the crowd is there for him. They also leave after he performs, if there's anyone left after his performance, those are the people that might respond."

Heavy K claps back after MacG claims he called Black Coffee's Grammy album "pap"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Heavy K has clapped back after MacG claimed the music producer called Black Coffee's Grammy-winning album "pap". The Podcast and Chill host claimed he met the Subconsciously hitmaker recently and they discussed what Heavy K apparently said about the album.

Source: Briefly News