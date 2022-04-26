Bonang Matheba's fans have slammed controversial podcaster Slik Talk after he compared the television personality to Mihlali Ndamase

Slik Talk called out the beauty influencer for allegedly dating married men and using her connections to secure the bag

He then said Mihlali is like a photocopy of award-winning media personality Bonang Matheba, and peeps disagreed with him

Slik Talk has again shared his opinion on the ongoing Mihlali Ndamase story. The controversial YouTuber who has made a name by calling out celebrities slammed Mihlali for dating married men.

Ndamase charted media trends after news that businessman Leeroy Sidambe allegedly dumped his wife of many years for the beauty influencer. Slik Talk had no kind words to say to Mihlali; he even called her a 'homewrecker'. He said:

"So I hear Mihlali Ndamase is out here dating a married man, and I'm like, that's just despicable, disgusting, distasteful and nasty. Mihlali, no matter how pretty you are or how much money you have, nobody respects a homewrecker."

He went on to say that the YouTuber is trying so hard to be like Bonang Matheba. He added that since Queen B started keeping a low profile on social media, Mihlali has been slowly filling her shoes. He added:

"Mihlali is a plastic version of Bonang, a less talented copycat of Bonang. But the copy will never be better than the original."

The B-Force came out guns blazing, saying Slik Talk was being lame for comparing Bonang and Mihlali. Many said Bonang is in her own league and should never be compared with anyone.

@Angelas179 said:

"There is only one Bonang, and there will never be another."

@jessym247 commented:

"But Bonang is unique in her own way. You just can't replace Queen B."

@Umthi_ wrote:

"Feeling sorry for Bonang for being compared to a face painter who is a professional girlfriend."

