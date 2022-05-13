Rapper Gigi Lamayne is honoured to be one of the chosen African artists to be part of the Fenty Beauty Africa rollout

Gigi shared that she recently took part in a masterclass with Fenty Beauty's global makeup artist and industry icon, Hector Silva

Rihanna is over the moon to be launching the African imprint of her global beauty empire and slay queens are just as excited, placing pre-orders left, right and centre

Gigi Lamayne is elated to be one of the chosen artists to be part of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Africa rollout, which is set to launch in Africa soon.

Gigi Lamayne is making major moves by partnering with Rihanna's Fenty Beauty ahead of the African launch. Photo: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, @fentybeauty/Instagram

The rapper took to social media to share her excitement about the partnership with the global brand, Fenty Beauty Africa. She also revealed that the campaign is set to launch on 27 May.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after posting the news, Lamayne said the chosen African artists had a masterclass session this week with Hector Silva, the global makeup artist for Fenty Beauty.

"He did a masterclass around beauty, skincare, being a musician and on stage and the fact that makeup is not just something that looks aesthetically pleasing , for many its an expression and something that amplifies how we look."

She continued:

"Being selected to be part of the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skincare roll ut to the rest of Africa alongside amazing people like Ammara Brown from Zimbabwe and a lot of young key women doing the most is a very big honour."

Rihanna sent the internet into a frenzy when she recently announced on Twitter that her multi-billion brand ($2.8 billion) would be expanding into Africa. The singer said she had been "waiting for this moment!"

Rihanna announces plan to launch Fenty Beauty Africa

