Micasa's J' Something is happily married to his wife Cordelia Godi, and the two have apparently been expecting their first baby

J' Something and Cordelia Godi's baby arrived, and the new father recently shared a snapshot of their newborn, and fans cannot get enough

The new father, J' Something, expresses his love for his new baby and fans could not help but catch the feels along with him

J' Something has become a familiar face on our TV screens as he hosts a cooking show.

The musician turned chef was a part of the famous house music group Micasa. The singer usually keeps his personal life out of the media except for the occasional appreciation posts to his wife, Cordelia Godi.

J' Something and his wife Cordelia Godi have welcomed their first son in a surprise post. Image: Instagram/@jsomethingmusic

J' Something shares first picture of his newborn son

According to OkMzansi, the musician took to his Twitter to make a major announcement. J' Something surprised his followers with a rare look into his personal life with an adorable picture of him and his newborn son.

In the post, the musician is excited to be a father. J' Something said that his son has made life "the best". J'Something also wrote to his son in the singer's native Portuguese with words that translate to:

"Congratulations my son❤️ Your dad is your biggest fan!!"

J' Something dropped a hint as to what his son's name might be as he wrote M' Something implying his son's name start with M.

J' Something surprised followers with the new baby

The public never knew J' Something and his wife were expecting. Fans were not expecting it and loved the announcement and thought the name clue was adorable.

@michaelmatebe_ commented:

"Well done on keeping it hush-hush. What a beautiful surprise."

@yandiswa_mzini commented:

"Oh congratulations to you and your beautiful wife ,welcome to planet earth baby M"

@Nande_Thozama added:

"M' Something , that's so cute."

J'Something sets Guinness World Record while cooking to raise funds for charity

Briefly News previously reported that J'Something has done it again. The self-taught chef and saucy musician set a Guinness World Record for the biggest virtual cook-along ever, and he did it for the children. Taking to social media, J'Something made the awesome announcement, and he let the world know that he did it for a good cause - the Reach for a Dream foundation.

J'Something took the role as the face of the Cooking For Dreams cook-along, setting a world record while raising funds for children with terminal illnesses.

