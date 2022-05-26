Wild ' N Out creator Nick Cannon is expecting a bundle of joy with stunning model Bre Tiesi, who recently showed off her baby bump on the beach

Bre looked happy and in love as she strolled hand-in-hand with Nick while relaxing on vacation

Cannon's new baby with Tiesi will be the comedian's eighth child, and netizens cannot believe he's still making more

American Actor Nick Cannon is no stranger to fatherhood as he welcomes baby number eight with Bre Tiesi.

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby together and both say they are already in love with their child. Image: Instagram/@bre_tiesi

The soon-to-be father is sparing no expense on his new bundle as Nick Cannon was on a babymoon with soon-to-be mother, Bre Tiesi.

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi excited about new baby

Taking to Instagram, Bre showed off her baby bump during a walk on the beach with Nick.

Nick's eccentric, colourful outfit complimented Bre's simple, classic orange bikini set. The two looked happy and in love with pictures of them canoodling on the beach.

Bre dedicated the post to her baby, saying that she "still can't believe it" and that she and Nick love the baby "so much already".

Nick Cannon's fans could not believe that the comedian would be welcoming another baby. According to The Daily Mail, although Bre will be a first-time mother, she is the fifth of Nick Cannon's baby mamas.

Nick Cannon criticised for having 8th child with Bre Tiesi

Nick is often roasted for how he is able to maintain relationships with all the mothers of all his children. When TheShadeRoom shared the couple's snaps, many reacted to the news of his eighth baby in disbelief that Cannon is still growing his family.

@CherryBerry855 added to the thread:

"If Nick ever came on the internet and talked about how he manages his career, all these women and the kids, the internet would blow up and servers will shut down."

Some peeps speculated that Nick Cannon seems to juggle all his children well. No one could recall any drama surrounding Nick's parenting.

@____justsihle tweeted:

"Come to think of it, I’ve never seen Nick Cannon experience baby mama drama."

@red_rosesxo added:

"Yea I’ll be Nick Cannon 20th baby mama. They have no issues with him."

