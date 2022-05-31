DJ Sbu recently had to deal with the consequences of the allegations Dr JJ Tabane made against Trevor Manuel when he visited the podcast

Musician DJ Sbu's guest JJ Tabane had alleged Trevor Manuel's involvement in the formation of the political party COPE

Listeners of The Hustlers Corner podcast reacted to DJ Sbu's apology with their theories about why the DJ decided to apologise

DJ Sbu had an interview with broadcaster JJ Tabane who spoke about former finance minister Trevor Manuel's political activities.

DJ Sbu got into the podcast space in 2022 with The Hustlers Corner podcast, and this marks the first controversy that happened on the podcast.

DJ Sbu apologised to Trevor Manuel after his interview on 'The Hustlers Corner' with JJ Tabane interview caught a lawsuit from Trevor Manuel. Image: Getty Images/Oupa Bopape

DJ Sbu issues apology to Trevor Manuel

According to EWN, Trevor Manuel is prepared to go to court over Tabane's allegations that he was involved in establishing COPE while a member of the ANC.

The statement is controversial because COPE is an offshoot party established by former ANC members. Taking to his podcast, in a video shared on Instagram, DJ Sbu retracted all the claims about Trevor Manuel that JJ Tabane made on the podcast.

DJ Sbu admitted that he had no proof of any allegations and apologised for spreading false information. DJ Sbu said he is willing to denounce the allegations JJ made. He said:

"His allegations have not been substantiated or independently verified by us The Hustlers Corner as a podcast and these allegations are vehemently denied by Mr Trevor Manuel"

DJ Sbu added that this has been a learning curve for him as a podcaster, saying he would like to have an "episode where we get to learn about journalistic integrity".

Viewers of The Hustlers Corner are split about DJ Sbu's apology

The show's supporters were confused about why DJ Sbu apologised, and many speculated that he did not want to ruffle any feathers.

@stix_matuka commented:

"He doesn't want to be broke siding with the 'mainstream', pity he doesn't realise what he's signing up for."

@Mavovo2019 commented:

"Has he threatened you with legal action. Didn’t need to apologise. JJ is the one to face the music if he lied."

@KhanyeNkeledi added:

"He was apologising to please the sponsors, he might as well apologise to Zahara."

Others were understanding of DJ Sbu's decision to apologise.

@GatyeniM commented:

"Smart move by @djsbu he doesn't need the unnecessary heat. It's not worth it in the end."

