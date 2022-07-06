Senzo Meyiwa's brother, Sfiso Meyiwa, has come out swinging to defend his brother from recent statements made by Kelly Khumalo

Sfiso made several accusations against the singer, including that she is a gold digger and a liar for claiming that Senzo left his wife for her before he died

The controversial statements have prompted fans to react to their claims by sharing their own opinions on the matter

Sfiso Meyiwa, Senzo Meyiwa's brother, has responded to singer Kelly Khumalo's controversial statements about his deceased brother.

Senzo Meyiwa’s brother, Sfiso, has responded to Kelly Khumalo's recent claims about his brother. Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty images and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

This follows an interview with eNCA in which Kelly Khumalo, who had been dating Senzo Meyiwa at the time of his death, made questionable statements about the footballer.

Kelly claimed that she was who she is before meeting Senzo Meyiwa, whom she claimed to have known nothing about before they started dating. She also claimed that she had only learned about him from her friend Lucia Mthiyane.

According to the Daily Sun, Sfiso has come out to defend his late brother's dignity, claiming that Kelly knew who Senzo was because he was a famous footballer who built a big brand that lives on to this day.

Sfiso also slammed Kelly's claims that Senzo had abandoned his wife, Mandisa Mkhize, for her.

"Kelly was also aware that Senzo is married and had a stable family with his wife, but she maneuvered her way into Senzo's life. It is not true that he dumped his wife for her."

He further accused Kelly Khumalo of being a gold digger and of having been a bad influence on his brother while he was still alive.

Kelly and the Meyiwa family have been pointing fingers at each other when it comes to Senzo's finances. Kelly has also come out claiming that Senzo's family never loved him genuinely. She claimed they only loved him because he had been feeding them. Kelly said while speaking to her friend Wanda Baloyi in the new season of Life with Kelly:

“That family did not love Senzo. They never loved him, he was their cash cow. You know the first thing that, that woman [his mother] said when Senzo passed on? She said, who is going to feed us?" said Kelly, speaking to her friend Wanda Baloyi in the new season of Life with Kelly.

Fans took to their timelines to react to Kelly's claims.

@tintswalomegacy said:

"When Senzo was alive, we were still confusing Kelly Khumalo with Khanyi Mbau… what does she mean she was bigger than thee Senzo Meyiwa? The nerve."

@fumbanele wrote:

"Kelly Khumalo is spitting on Senzo Meyiwa’s grave now. The disrespect is just too much!"

@_ShaunKeyz added:

"Maybe people who don't like soccer didn't know Senzo but for Kelly Khumalo to say "NOBODY knew... that's where she got it all wrong, because some of us knew him before."

@zalikiwoee said:

"Kelly Khumalo is sick for using Senzo Meyiwa's trial and murder as promo for her reality show."

Empini singer Kelly Khumalo gets drunk amid Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial: "Celebrating a hit before it hits"

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo is living her best life despite the noise that is surrounding her name in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Mzansi has been baying for her blood, with many calling for her and others who were in the house on the night of Meyiwa's death to be arrested.

Khumalo's video comes just days after the court dismissed a second docket that named her, Zandile Khumalo, Longwe Twala and others as the murder suspects.

