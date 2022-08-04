Lebo M is looking for the people who hacked his Instagram account who are now demanding that he should send them a code if he wants it back

To deal with the hackers, the Lion King composer has stated that he is considering shutting down all of his social media accounts

Many Mzansi celebrities, including Zodwa Wabantu and NaakMusiQ, have come out to say that their accounts have been taken over by unknown people

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Lebohang "Lebo M" Morake has taken to Twitter to announce that someone has gained access to his social media accounts.

Lebo M says his social media accounts have been hacked. Image: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Twitter

Source: Getty Images

The Lion King composer shared detailed screenshots from the hackers. The tone of the screenshotted conversations between Lebo and the hacker revolves around regaining control of his account. The hacker promises to return Lebo's account if he provides the code sent to his phone number.

On Twitter, Lebo posted the following screenshots of the conversation with the perpetrator:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lebo M is not the only prominent Mzansi celebrity who has recently been hacked. According to TshisaLIVE, a famous dancer, Zodwa Wabantu was held at ransom. The hackers threatened to delete all her content if she tried to do something "stupid".

NaakMusiQ was also a victim of cybercrime. He posted a video in which he assured his devoted fans that he was working to reclaim his account.

‘The Lion King’ composer Lebo M on the hunt for the ex who allegedly sent hate comments to him on social media

Briefly News previously reported that Lebo M, the composer for The Lion King, took to Instagram to reveal that one of his exes has been sending him hateful comments on the platform.

As reported by The South African, Lebo has claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that a woman with the handle @lulonke40, whom he believes to be one of his exes, has been leaving hateful comments.

The South African news publication further reported that Lebo has since apologised to his family, friends and fans for the sensitive remarks made by the alleged fake account. He claimed that at that point, all he could do was block the account.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News