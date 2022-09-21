Mzansi's leading rapper Priddy Ugly has taken to his social media timeline to raise awareness about substance abuse

The star used his huge platform to call out people who think addiction is a joke by saying they should stop lying to themselves

South African netizens immediately flooded Priddy Ugly's comments sections agreeing with the musician's sentiments

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Priddy Ugly has called out people who treat substance abuse as a joke. Image: @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Priddy Ugly has expressed concern about Mzansi's apparent failure to combat substance abuse.

Taking to Twitter, the talented rapper expressed his string and unwarranted opinions, writing:

"Drug use & abuse is a pandemic, lying about drug use is an even worse pandemic… lying to yourself, however, is suicide."

On Twitter, Priddy Ugly posted the following opinion:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Priddy Ugly's fans immediately took to his comments section to agree with their favourite rapper. Many people claimed that Priddy's strong views on substance abuse were needed by a large number of people. Under Priddy Ugly's post, netizens expressed the following opinions:

@karma_kla6k said:

"Our health system depends on dr*gs for almost every ailment. The world has a serious dr*g be it legal or not, we need to get out of this pit."

@serametsotetsi1 shared:

"I have a little brother who is struggling with dr*g addiction."

@seepsg wrote:

"Especially in the entertainment industry."

@VenomRaps posted:

"I need folks in my hometown to see this!"

@ofaletse93 commented:

"Get to the point man."

@Toyo035SA asked:

"What are dr*gs to you big bro?"

Priddy Ugly responds to Musa Khawula’s savage trolling, fans throw shade at Twitter blogger in defence of rapper

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Twitter blogger will never be able to ruffle the feathers of another public figure. After Musa threw serious shade his way, Priddy Ugly had a few words for him.

Priddy Ugly's fans were overjoyed when he clapped back at Musa. The rapper's fans also retaliated against the blogger.

Fans of Priddy Ugly concurred with their favourite rapper that Musa was fabricating information in order to gain retweets. Many people threw their own shade at Musa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News