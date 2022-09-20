Rapper Priddy Ugly responded to controversial blogger Musa Khawula who shared a video of some of the rapper's content

Most Twitter users are used to Musa's shady captions poking fun at celebrities' content, but the rapper was taken aback

Musa's latest post about Priddy Ugly seems to have stood out as the musician brought more attention to the post by reacting to it

The musical will never hold the feathers of yet another public figure. Priddy Ugly had a few words to say after Musa threw serious shade his way.

Priddy Ugly decided to hit back after Musa Khawula shared a post making fun of the rapper. Image: Instagram/@musakhawula/Twitter/@itspriddyugly

Priddy Ugly's followers were happy that he clapped back at Musa. The rapper's fans joined in on hitting back at the blogger.

Priddy Ugly strikes at Musa Khawula

Twitter celeb blogger Musa got some heat from Priddy Ugly after the musician saw the post captioned:

"Struggling rapper turned stay-at-home dad Priddy Ugly shows off his gusheshe."

Priddy Ugly responded with a kind tweet telling Musa to stop projecting. He said:

"Musa, sending you light, love and a hug, all the projecting you do, I know you need it. I’m praying for you."

Priddy Ugly fans agreed with their favourite rapper that Musa was making things up to get retweets. Many shared their own shade directed at Musa.

@ghanamoloi commented:

"Abo SARS always evaluating people's lives."

@Jessica_Melanin commented:

"Priddy Ugly is actually doing pretty good for himself."

@EnochMorotolo commented:

"This car probably worth his entire life."

@SindiHlaso commented:

'Love how you respond to people going through a lot. He needs the love,light, hugs and prayers."

@Godz_delight commented:

"Celebrities need to learn not to take people like Musa seriously. Or even take what they say personally. "

